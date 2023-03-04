1 dead in late night blaze at Anand cinema basement

The Anand town police has initiated a probe into the alleged death of a man in a fire that broke out in the basement of a cinema hall late Friday night. While 15 persons, including children, were rescued from the Gold Cinema building, officials recovered one body from the basement Saturday morning.

Following the discovery of the body of Surojit Maity (40), the police have registered a case of accidental death. The deceased, whose charred body was recovered during sanitising the building following the fire, ran a flower shop near the building along with his relative, Shibprasad Maity. Officials said that Shibprasad had leased the basement of the building to store his goods for the flower shop.

A massive fire broke out in the basement of the building, located on Anand Vidyanagar Road, late Friday night when the cinema hall was streaming the last show of a film. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

“The cinema hall had a fire safety mechanism but they were not able to bring the fire under control… We received a call for help and two fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flames. Meanwhile, locals, especially students in the vicinity, had joined to rescue the trapped cinema watchers. The fire has been brought under control after a tough fight,” Dharmesh Gor, Fire Officer, Anand, said Friday night.

The Anand police are probing if there was negligence from the side of the cinema owners.

“We are yet to ascertain the cause of the fire and also the guidelines pertaining to the use of the basement of a cinema building… The rest of the fire safety measures and NOCs were in place. In case it is found to be an act of negligence, we will book a case accordingly,” said Pravin Kumar, Superintendent of Police, Anand.

Fire at TBEA campus

A fire broke out on the campus of TBEA company located in Karjan in Vadodara district late Friday night. While the fire spread rapidly in the compound, fire tenders were rushed to the spot. After over an hour of fighting the flames, the fire was brought under control, officials said. No casualty was reported.