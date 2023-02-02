scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 02, 2023
1 dead, another critical after falling off Fatehgunj flyover

This is the second such incident of motorcycle riders falling off from the Fatehgunj flyover in two months.

The Fatehgunj police has registered a case of rash and negligent driving against the motorcycle rider.

One person was killed and another critically injured after falling off from the Fatehgunj flyover Thursday midnight.
The incident occurred when Harsh Limbachiya (35) lost control of his overspeeding motorcycle at a precarious turn on the flyover, crashing into the sidewall and fell off near the Seven Seas Mall.

While Limbachiya, who had suffered severe head and face injuries succumbed during his treatment at SSG hospital, pillion rider Deval Solanki (19) sustained critical injuries and is currently undergoing treatment. The Fatehgunj police has registered a case of rash and negligent driving against Limbachiya.

This is the second such incident of motorcycle riders falling off from the Fatehgunj flyover in two months. Two youths had also fallen to death from the flyover while riding a two-wheeler at top speed on December 31, 2022.

First published on: 02-02-2023 at 20:37 IST
All charges dropped against Manchester United’s Mason Greenwood

