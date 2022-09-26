1.49 lakh youths get job, apprenticeship letters

The Gujarat government provided appointment letters and apprenticeship contract letters to 1.49 lakh youths at employment appointment letter distribution programmes held in 33 districts and seven municipalities in the state on Monday.

“Providing employment opportunities to 1.49 lakh youth is historic,” said Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel as handed over the letters to 17 youths in Ahmedabad.

Attributing the development in Gujarat to the strong foundation laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the CM said that today Gujarat has become the growth engine of the country.

“During the Covid pandemic, even major countries got tired. At that time, PM Modi gave the call of Atmanirbhar Bharat… through free vaccination, the PM got us out of Covid and made sure no one slept hungry during that time by providing free ration,” CM said.

Describing the comprehensive development of the state, the CM said that Gujarat has become identical with strong development in every sector under the direction of PM Modi.

“Two decades ago, the state was producing 99 MW of renewable energy that has reached 16,588 MW today and 8,750 MW power generation has reached 40,138 MW,” he said adding that 26 per cent of Narmada’s water that was taken for use has now reached 94.86 per cent.

Two decades ago there were 2.74 lakh MSME industries in the state which has now increased to 8.66 lakh, he added. With the support of the state government and private institutions, 2.17 lakh students are being trained in 125 courses in the 600 ITIs in the state to create a skilled workforce, he added.

Under the Mukhyamantri Apprentice Scheme, more than one lakh youth were trained in four years, he said.

“More than three lakh employment have been provided to youths through rozgar melas. In the past five months, nearly 900 rozgar melas were organised. More than two lakh jobs were given through Anubandham portal that links employers and employees… and 13,000 vacancies are still available on the portal,” said principal secretary Labour, Skill Development and Employment Department Anju Sharma.