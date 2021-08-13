1.42 lakh litres of biodiesel seized, 7 arrested in Surat

The state monitoring cell (SMC) under the Gujarat Director General of Police seized over 1.42 lakh litres of biodiesel being illegally sold in Mandvi area of Surat rural. Seven people have been arrested in this connection.

According to police, a raid was conducted by the SMC on Wednesday at two places — a factory site under Karanj GIDC area and Bhatkol village — both under Mandvi area of Surat rural. In the raid, police confiscated 1.42 lakh litres of biodiesel worth Rs 1.07 crore which were to be sold illegally to heavy transport vehicles.

“Upon directions of the state government to take action against illegal manufacture and sale of biodiesel in Gujarat, DGP Ashish Bhatia had asked the police to make an action plan and conduct raids across the state in coordination with other agencies. In that regard, the SMC conducted raids at two factory sites in Surat rural on Wednesday and seized 1.42 lakh litres of biodiesel which was kept in tanker vehicles. Seven accused have been arrested, while three are still wanted. Total worth of seizures of biodiesel and vehicles made by police is around Rs 6.9 crore in this raid. Further investigation is on to find out the nexus of the illegal sale of biodiesel in Gujarat,” said a statement released from the office of the DGP.

The seven arrested were identified as Iqbal Taili, Firoz Taili, Jagdish Vaghani, Zuber Advani, Sohail Shaikh, Shakeel Shaikh and Tousif Shaikh who have been booked under IPC sections 285 for negligent conduct with respect to fore or combustible matter, 420 for fraud, 465 for forgery, and sections of essential commodities act.