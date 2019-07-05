Ahmedabad: Rath Yatra passes off peacefully amid holy chants

The 142nd Rath Yatra passed off peacefully on Thursday amid chants of “Jai Ranchhod” and “Jai Jagannath”, as the idols were taken out on a 18-km long journey in the city. The festive journey began around 7 am from the Lord Jagannath Temple near Jamalpur Darwaza and covered areas such as Jamalpur, Kalupur, Shahpur and Dariapur among others and returned to the temple by 8.30 pm.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah attended the aarti ceremony around 4.30 am following which preparations for the procession began. According to official figures, 18 elephants, 101 trucks, 30 tableaus and 20 bhajan mandalis were part of the procession convoy this year.

“The elephants have been trained so that the procession can move without any disturbance,” said Ram Swaroop Das, caretaker of elephants at the Lord Jagannath Temple Trust.

To maintain law and order, 20,000 personnel from the Gujarat Police, along with paramilitary forces such as Seema Suraksha Bal, Indo Tibetan Border Security Force, Central Industrial Security Force were deployed. CCTV cameras, drone cameras and hot air balloon cameras also kept a watch on the procession all day long. “The procession passed off peacefully. No incident of any mishap was reported. There is no official figure, but according to a rough estimate, around 2-3 lakh people, including bystanders, were part of the procession,” said Amit Vishwakarma, joint commissioner of police (sector 1), Ahmedabad.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on the occasion. “Best wishes to everyone on the special occasion of the Rath Yatra. We pray to Lord Jagannath and seek his blessings for the good health, happiness and prosperity of everyone. Jai Jagannath,” he said in a tweet.

While several devotees marched through the lanes of Ahmedabad carrying Indian flags, some of the tableau carried cutouts of Modi and Amit Shah. A devotee was also seen sporting a tattoo of Indian Air Force officer Abhinandan, who was held captive in Pakistan earlier this year amid turmoil between the two nations.

“I have been attending the Rath Yatra for the past 10 years and this time, I have brought my son with me to witness the festival,” said Kanubhai Patel, a native of Gota in Ahmedabad.

The procession moved peacefully through Jamalpur, Kalupur and Dariapur areas. While many local residents watched it from their balconies, some of them welcomed the devotees with buttermilk. “We have been setting up stalls for the past six years to provide ice cream and other goodies to the devotees. We practise Buddhism, but we still participate in the service of the devotees,” said Pravin Subhra, an auto driver in Jamalpur.

In Surat, too, processions were taken out from Sachin, Pandesara, Mahidhapura, Amroli and Surat railway station amid tight security. The most popular was the one taken out by Iskcon Temple, which started from the Surat Railway Station and culminated at Jehangirpura. Mayor Jagdish Patel and councilors of the Surat Municipal Corporation were present at the station when the procession was flagged off.

To ensure a peaceful yatra, police had made elaborate security arrangements. Vans with CCTV cameras were deployed at sensitive areas. Surat city police commissioner Satish Sharma, “In Surat, no untoward incident was reported. We are thankful to the people and organisers for carrying out a peaceful festival.”