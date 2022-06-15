Ahead of PM Modi’s June 18 Vadodara event, row over bid to arrange ‘mineral drinking water’ at Rs 2 crore

A tender issued by the Gujarat State Water Supply and Sewerage Board (GWSSB) inviting bids to arrange “mineral drinking water” at a cost of Rs 2 crore has stirred up a controversy ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the state’s Vadodara on June 18.

GWSSB’s Vadodara Executive Engineer of Public Health Sanitary Sub-division had floated the tender on June 7 and closed for bids on June 13. The tender invited competent agencies to apply for providing mineral water bottles in addition to water jugs as well as water tankers for the event at Leprosy Ground. The tender issued by GWSSB estimates the total cost at Rs 1.98 crore, including a 1 per cent labour cess amounting to Rs 1.96 lakh, for providing drinking water to the dignitaries and participants at the Vadodara city event alone.

The tender document, a copy of which is with The Indian Express, details the scope of work, saying, “(The tender involves) providing, supplying R.O. plant’s mineral water jug having capacity of 20 litres, mineral water bottles of the capacity of 1 litre,500 ml and 200 ml to the participant including the cost of transportation, loading, unloading etc… The make/brand should be as per approval of the district authority. Water Glasses shall be of a good brand having a relevant standard for drinking water.”

It has sought 25 water tankers with a capacity of 10,000 litres of “chilled potable drinking on the whole day on hire basis” along with a chilling system with stainless steel body tank with a GI pipe for the main header and 10 stainless steel taps. Each tanker is estimated to cost Rs 30,746 amounting to a total of Rs 7.69 lakh. The tender document states, “The tanker shall be provided 12 hours before the programme day and drinking water should be chilled during this time.”

The GWSSB has sought 61,300 mineral water jugs with a capacity of 20 litres each at Rs 40.99 per jug, amounting to Rs 25.13 lakh, and 10,000 mineral water bottles of 1 litre capacity at a cost of Rs 18.45 amounting to a total of Rs 1.85 lakh. The tender specifies an order of 10 lakh mineral water bottles with a capacity of 500 ml at Rs 10.49 per bottle, amounting to Rs 1.05 crore—the most expensive component of the tender. An additional 2.5 lakh mineral water bottles of 200 ml at a cost of Rs 5.5 amounting to a total of Rs 13.75 lakh has also been sought.

The tender also seeks 15 lakh disposable paper glasses with a capacity of 150 ml for serving water at a total cost of Rs 11.55 lakh and 1,500 dustbins for disposing of the used glasses from the water counters at a total cost of Rs 1.06 lakh. The GWSSB has also sought 500 ice bars for chilling water bottles at a cost of Rs 4.5 lakh.

The tender also includes directions for the construction of a temporary MS frame structure of a size of 9150 square feet to store the water bottles to be erected at a cost of Rs 10.07 lakh as well as a flex banner prescribed by the GWSS costing Rs 24,000. It seeks to set up 352 water counters comprising five tables each along with a GWSSB banner at a cost of Rs 9.41 lakh.

In addition, the tender also seeks the engagement of as many as 1,501 unskilled labourers for shifting jugs, bottles, and ice cubes as per requirement and setting up of water counters at multiple places at the venue along with a temporary storage area for the water containers. These unskilled labourers will be engaged at a daily wage of Rs 362.89, amounting to a total cost of Rs 5.45 lakh.

Interestingly, the Chhota Udepur district department of GWSSB has also issued a tender of Rs 23.23 lakh to make arrangements for drinking water for those travelling from Chhota Udepur to Vadodara on June 18 to attend the PM Modi’s event. The public notice of this tender also carries a footnote requesting the residents of the district to contact the helpline number for complaints and concerns regarding the drinking water crisis in the rural parts of Chhota Udepur.

Congress leader Shailesh Amin, who is part of the Vadodara citizens’ group Vishwamitri Bachao Samiti, has called it “a shameful waste of public money by a government department.”

“The event has been planned by the Bharatiya Janata Party and Vadodara is facing a shortage of water with several parts of the East Zone of the city receiving contaminated water for several months. This kind of expenditure on mineral water is like mocking the plight of the families, who have been protesting against the Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) and seeking potable drinking water,” said Amin.

“Similarly, in the tribal belt of Chhota Udepur, where people have to continue digging borewells in depleting groundwater situations to survive summers, the tenders issued by the GWSSB show the high-handedness of the government.”

A senior BJP leader told this newspaper that the arrangements of logistics for the event were a “subject of government departments” as the event was a government event. “The party is only mobilising the crowd to come to the event and attend the Prime Minister’s address. It is not a party event but the event of the government, where the Prime Minister will inaugurate the development works of the government department. The party is not interfering in the logistical planning of the event by the administration,” said the BJP leader.

PM Modi, during his visit to Vadodara on June 18, will inaugurate 18 projects of the Indian Railways worth Rs 16,369 crore. He will also launch the Chief Ministers’ Matrushakti Yojana from Vadodara’s Leprosy Ground.

The local unit of the Bharatiya Janta Party has announced that a dome is being constructed to house nearly five lakh participants.