Agra school girl set on fire dies in Delhi, cousin kills self

Two days after a 15-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly set ablaze by unidentified men in Agra, she succumbed to burn injuries at Safdarjung Hospital on Thursday.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police (Agra) Amit Pathak, the girl’s cousin brother also committed suicide on Thursday afternoon.

The girl, a class 10 student, was allegedly waylaid by two motorcycle-borne unidentified men, who poured petrol on her and set her on fire.

“Initially we had registered an FIR under Sections 326-A (punishment for acid throwing) and it will now be updated to Section 302 (murder) against unknown persons. In another development, a family member of the girl committed suicide on Thursday afternoon. The cousin had met the girl on Wednesday evening. We are looking at possible involvement of the cousin in the entire crime and will investigate in this direction as well. The timing of his suicide seems suspicious,” Pathak said.

The cousin died after consuming a poisonous substance, the police said. The girl’s father said she died around 2 am. “She was unable to breathe properly. Her chest had started to fill up with water after which she was put on the ventilator,” he told The Indian Express.

The police have detained four men from nearby villages. A relative of the girl and a neighbour from the village have also been detained.

Former BSP MP Seema Upadhyay and former BSP MLA Kalicharan Suman visited the girl's family on Wednesday. Members of Bhim Army also went to the village and met police officials, demanding that arrests be made at the earliest.

The Indian Express)