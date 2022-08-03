scorecardresearch
Wednesday, August 03, 2022

Agra: Govt school principal held for siphoning off Rs 11 crore of midday meal scheme

The principal used fake documents to register an NGO and used Rs 11.46 crore of the midday meal scheme with the help of officials and staff of his department and banks, Superintendent of Police (Vigilance), Agra, said.

By: PTI | Agra/firozabad |
August 3, 2022 4:05:54 pm
Children of a primary school having mid-day meal (Representational file/pic)

A school principal of the basic education department of Firozabad in Uttar Pradesh has been booked for allegedly siphoning off Rs 11.46 crore of midday meal scheme, police said.

The principal used fake documents to register an NGO and used Rs 11.46 crore of the midday meal scheme with the help of officials and staff of his department and banks, Superintendent of Police (Vigilance), Agra, said on Tuesday.

“A case of corruption has been registered against the teacher of the Basic Education Department of Firozabad district, Chandrakant Sharma. He is a resident of Shikohabad in Firozabad district. He is working as a principal at Primary School in Jajupur in Tundla in Firozabad district,” Alok Sharma, SP (Vigilance), said.

He said the principal was booked on July 27 along with a few other employees of the basic education department and banks at the Vigilance Police Station in Agra.

Chandrakant Sharma swindled the money through ‘Saraswat Awasiya Shiksha Sewa Samiti’ — an NGO registered in Shikohabad in Firozabad.

“The non governmental organisation (NGO) was registered in 2007 at the office of deputy registrar of Firms, Societies and Chits in Agra. He used fake ration cards and ID cards to register the NGO,” Alok Sharma said.

According to the FIR, the school principal had made his father the president of the NGO, his mother the manager and secretary, and his wife a treasurer.

He also designated positions to other family members and relatives in the NGO.

Later, he declared the death of some members of the NGO, including that of his mother, police said.

However, the mother of the teacher is alive, stated the FIR.

After declaring her mother, or the then manager and secretary, dead, Chandrakant Sharma made his wife the manager and secretary of the NGO and himself took the responsibility of treasurer of the Saraswat Awasiya Shiksha Sewa Samiti using a fake name Sunil Sharma.

The FIR said that the principal who is presently living in a Awas Vikas Colony in Agra, had taken contract for distribution of midday meal in basic education department schools of Firozabad.

He had withdrawn an amount of Rs 11,46,48,500 from the bank account of his NGO with the help of the officials and staff and transferred that amount into the bank accounts of his wife and children in Agra banks.

Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA), Firozabad, Anjali Agrawal said the department was yet to get a copy of the FIR.

“The vigilance department of Agra has not informed us about the case registered till yet. When we get a copy of the FIR, we will act accordingly as per the instructions of the senior officials,” she said.

District Magistrate, Firozabad, Ravi Ranjan said, “This matter has come into my notice through media. Necessary legal action will be taken in a fair manner.”

First published on: 03-08-2022 at 04:05:54 pm

