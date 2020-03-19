After home quarantine stamp found on hands, 4 persons asked to de-board from train in Mumbai

The four, who were heading to Surat, boarded the train from Borivali. The four, who were heading to Surat, boarded the train from Borivali.

Four passengers were de-boarded from Mumbai-Delhi Garibrath Express on Wednesday afternoon after passengers spotted a home quarantine stamp on their hands. The incident occurred at around 2 pm, as the train was nearing Palghar station, when the ticket examiner raised an alarm after being alerted by passengers.

According to Palghar railway police, four passengers, who were NRIs who had returned from Germany, had landed at the international airport at around 5 am, and were taken to Seven Hills hospital, where they tested negative for COVID-19, but were stamped with home quarantine for 14 days.

The four, who were heading to Surat, boarded the train from Borivali. A senior Western Railway (WR) official said, “While their tickets were for G-4 and G-5 compartment, they were all seated in G-4.”

The passengers in G-4 noticed the hand stamp and alerted a ticket examiner, officials said. The train was halted at Palghar station, where the four were then asked to de-board. The compartment was disinfected at Surat station. The four passengers, assisted by railway police, were rushed to a district medical facility, where they were checked again. They did not show any symptoms of COVID-19 and were allowed to go after their details were taken, officials added.

Palghar collector Kailash Shinde said the four were asked to stay in quarantine for 14 days at the state’s facility, but as they had to head back home, they were allowed to go after giving their details to authorities. Shinde said there were no clear rules for those who have been asked to be on home quarantine on being allowed to travel via public transport. “I’ll be writing to the government seeking clarity on the issue, as several of those who arrive at the airport do not have homes in Mumbai,” he said.

3 dhaba owners, 2 doctors booked for disobeying orders

Palghar: Palghar police recently registered five cases — three dhaba owners and two doctors — under Section 188 of IPC (disobedience of an order duly promulgated by a public servant). Owners of Alif Dhaba, Bhiwandi dhaba and Sanaya dhaba were booked for not shutting down their establishments despite instructions from the district administration. The two doctors allegedly claimed to have a cure for COVID-19. An FIR was registered against Dr Sarvar Khan, who advertised on a board that he had preventive medicine for coronavirus, and against Dr Subhash Chandra Yadav, who claimed to possess three doses of medicine costing Rs 100 each that would work against the virus.

Mumbai top cop asks clerics to discourage crowds

Mumbai: Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh on Wednesday met more than 50 Muslim clerics at his office in south Mumbai. A doctor from Kasturba Hospital was also present at the meeting where they requested the religious leaders to avoid social gatherings. Deputy Commissioner of Police Pranaya Ashok (spokesperson) said, “There was a discussion between the doctor, Commisioner and the clerics as to what precautions they had to take in order to avoid the spread of coronavirus.” “The Commissioner said large crowds should be avoided, especially during Friday prayers. The clerics said if people show up in large numbers to recite namaz, they will be asked to leave immediately after offering prayers,” said a police source.

Driving tests deferred till March 31 to avoid crowded RTOs

Mumbai: To avoid crowding at government offices, transport department Wednesday deferred all learner’s licence and final driving tests till March 31. Only those whose learners licence is set to expire by March 31 can give the test at RTOs, which will conduct an oral test instead of a computer test. State Transport Commissioner Shekar Channe said, “Those in need of urgent documents will be issued but the process is being deferred for all others to avoid crowding at RTOs.” RTOs will carry on with other necessary work like registering vehicles and issuing permits, though transfer of old vehicles has been deferred.

Nagpur clampdown on liquor, paan shops

Nagpur: Nagpur Collector Ravindra Thakre Wednesday issued an order to shut beer and wine shops, permit rooms, bars and restaurants, clubs, country liquor shops, restaurants and paan kiosks in Nagpur district till March 31. “To reduce impact of the virus, social distancing is necessary. Hence the order,” the order states. Several religious places like Deekshabhoomi, Dragon Palace and many prominent temples have also been closed. Queues were seen at petrol pumps and grocery shops, but administration and police announced that “fuel pumps and grocery shops were not being ordered shut”. Nagpur has registered four positive cases so far. But there has been no new case reported in the city over the last five days. Till Wednesday, the city had 159 suspected cases.

