Admin ties up with Uber to provide assistance in medical emergency

Narender Singh Karayat, Paramedic and driver Nachhatar Singh, in the 112 emergency ambulance at Sector 26 Chandigarh dispensary Narender Singh Karayat, Paramedic and driver Nachhatar Singh, in the 112 emergency ambulance at Sector 26 Chandigarh dispensary

The district administration has tied up with Uber, the web-based app, to provide vehicles for essential emergency transportation for citizens, and for the use of frontline staff including officials of the health department and the district administration. The vehicle will be available round-the-clock.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Girish Dayalan said that Uber Essential will provide 24 vehicles for any medical emergency and added that vehicle will carry ailing patients to hospitals. Only two passengers will be allowed in the cars.

He added that the rides can be booked via the App only from the home to the destination. “Citizens using this facility will not require curfew passes. Stated standard charges will be levied by Uber India and there will be no surge pricing,” the DC said.

Ensuring transparency, Uber India will be bound to supply trip reports of all vehicles on a daily basis, to the designated Nodal Officer. Necessary health screening of all drivers from time to time, sanitization of the vehicle, and provision and proper usage of masks and hand sanitizer will also be ensured.

Stating further the DC said that Uber Medic is to provide 20 vehicles, free of cost, for the use of the district administration. But, in view of the fact that the district administration already has requisite vehicles, it has been decided that the service will be better utilised if used for ferrying persons from lower income groups. The 20 vehicles will be placed at the disposal of Civil Surgeon.

Since, the targeted people are unlikely to use the Uber App, the Health Control Room at 0172-2270091/ 78146-41397 will take down requests and pass on to concerned SMO/ MO in-charge, who can send the vehicle to pick or drop the patient. Secretary, RTA will be the Nodal Officer for management of this service.

