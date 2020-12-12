Actor Debdutta Banerjee found dead at Kolkata home

Debdutta was the daughter of renowned sitarist, the late Pandit Nikhil Banerjee.She made her debut in Bollywood in Dibakar Banerjee’s anthology film Love Sex Aur Dhokha (2010) and later appeared in the musical drama, The Dirty Picture (2011). (file)

Actor Debdutta Banerjee alias Arya Bandopadhyay was found dead under mysterious circumstances at her residence in Jodhpur Park, Kolkata, on Friday. According to sources, her domestic help informed neighbours after getting no response despite repeated knocks on the door.

A police team soon reached the spot and forced open the door. According to the police, Debdutta was found lying on the floor of a bedroom in her second-floor apartment at the three-storey building. There were bloodstains on her nose but no other injuries, police said. She was taken to SSKM Hospital where doctors declared her dead on arrival.

“The body has been sent for autopsy. Cause of death can be ascertained only after the report is received,” said an officer. Police have recovered two of her mobile phones. One of the phones was found to be switched off and her domestic help had tried calling her, police said.

Debdutta was the daughter of renowned sitarist, the late Pandit Nikhil Banerjee. Born in Kolkata, she was was a model-turned-actor and also had a Master’s degree in Hindustani classical music. She made her debut in Bollywood in Dibakar Banerjee’s anthology film Love Sex Aur Dhokha (2010) and later appeared in the musical drama, The Dirty Picture (2011).

