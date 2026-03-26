Amid freeze on bank accounts, Mysuru university holds Deendayal Upadhyaya event defying government order

A three-day academic conference on Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) ideologue Deendayal Upadhyaya was inaugurated at the Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) in Mysuru on Wednesday, despite a government directive to cancel the event. While Governor and Chancellor Thawar Chand Gehlot inaugurated the programme, Vice-President C P Radhakrishnan’s video message was played during the proceedings.

The development comes a day after the state government cancelled the event, citing protocol violations. Amid the standoff with the university, the government had also directed branch managers of HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, and State Bank of India in Mysuru on Tuesday to freeze all KSOU accounts over “prima facie financial irregularities”.

“In order to safeguard public funds and ensure integrity of the inquiry, you are hereby requested to freeze (debit freeze) all bank accounts of the university, including linked accounts until further orders,” the letter dated March 24, sent by the secretary, Higher Education Department, stated.

The event, titled ‘Ekatma Manava Darshan – Bharat’s Worldview’, is scheduled to be held until March 27 at KSOU’s Convocation Hall. It is being organised by the KSOU, along with Prajna Pravah and Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee Research Foundation, both linked to the RSS. While the KSOU logo was printed on the event invitation, it was missing from the displays at the venue on Wednesday.

Addressing the gathering, Gehlot said that Upadhyaya’s concept of ‘Ekatma Manava Darshana’ or integral humanism is not merely a philosophical idea but the very essence of India’s soul, culture, thought, and way of life.

In his video message, Vice-President Radhakrishnan appreciated the efforts of the KSOU, along with Prajna Pravah and Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee Research Foundation, in organising the conference. He also noted that it marked 60 years of Ekatma Manav Darshan, a profound philosophical and civilisational framework articulated by Upadhyaya, which remains highly relevant in contemporary times.

Calling for the practical application of integral humanism, the vice-president urged stakeholders to carry forward its principles in policy and action to build a balanced and harmonious world. He also extended his best wishes for the conference’s success.

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On Monday, March 23, the Higher Education Department had issued a show-cause notice to KSOU Vice-Chancellor Sharanappa V Halase over the event. Halase had said that it was a private event and the university had rented out the venue.

However, the government rejected his explanation, pointing out that the invitation letter stated that KSOU was the hosting university and also included its logo. “The purpose and subject matter of this conference are contrary to the objectives and mission of the university. Permission granted to a private organisation’s event in violation of government guidelines, rules, and protocol cannot be accepted,” the government said while cancelling the event.

Halase also participated in the conference’s inaugural function.