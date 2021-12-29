scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, December 28, 2021
MUST READ

ACB books DRDA employee for accepting bribe of Rs 10

ACB laid a trap in the DRDA office of Nandod Taluka Panchayat by sending a decoy beneficiary to seek a BPL certificate.

By: Express News Service | Vadodara |
December 29, 2021 2:44:00 am
ACB has detained Talar for further investigation.

The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday arrested a computer operator of the District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) of Nandod Taluka Panchayat in Narmada district for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 10 from a decoy beneficiary of the Below Poverty Line (BPL) scheme.

According to ACB, the accused, Pravinkumar Talar, a contractual employee of the taluka panchayat office, had allegedly been charging Rs 10 to Rs 100 from beneficiaries to hand out prints of BPL certificates, which is meant to be provided free of cost.

Top News Right Now
Click here for more

On Tuesday, ACB laid a trap in the DRDA office of Nandod Taluka Panchayat by sending a decoy beneficiary to seek a BPL certificate.

Talar was allegedly caught red-handed accepting a bribe of Rs 10 for providing a printout of the certificate to the decoy beneficiary.

ACB has detained Talar for further investigation.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 28: Latest News

Advertisement