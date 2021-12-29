ACB books DRDA employee for accepting bribe of Rs 10

The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday arrested a computer operator of the District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) of Nandod Taluka Panchayat in Narmada district for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 10 from a decoy beneficiary of the Below Poverty Line (BPL) scheme.

According to ACB, the accused, Pravinkumar Talar, a contractual employee of the taluka panchayat office, had allegedly been charging Rs 10 to Rs 100 from beneficiaries to hand out prints of BPL certificates, which is meant to be provided free of cost.

On Tuesday, ACB laid a trap in the DRDA office of Nandod Taluka Panchayat by sending a decoy beneficiary to seek a BPL certificate.

Talar was allegedly caught red-handed accepting a bribe of Rs 10 for providing a printout of the certificate to the decoy beneficiary.

ACB has detained Talar for further investigation.