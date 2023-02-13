Abdul Razaq Pathan’s work towards upliftment of economically weaker section inspires youth across Gujarat

Abdul Razaq Pathan, whose names appear on the list of the “Top Inspiring Leaders of 2022″, has been carrying out extensive social work for the upliftment of children and women in socioeconomically weak and backward parts of India. His mission for life to provide affordable homes, food, and education to weaker section of the society is inspiring youths across the region.

“You don’t have to be a great businessm leader or run a big business to help your country grow. You can engage in activities related to social welfare, which in turn lead to the country’s development. You can even become an entrepreneur and start a business to create new work opportunities for the country’s people which will result in economic growth. There are various other ways through which each one of us can contribute towards the country’s development as much as we can,” says Abdul Razaq.

His work during the lockdown imposed due to COVID-19 also praised by the people when he came forward and acted as a natural leader to mobilize teams and resources on short notice. He also worked towards feeding people for over two years to avert hunger.

Apart from being a social activist and humanitarian, Abdul Razaq Pathan is the CMD of two Gujarat-based businesses, Haya Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd. and Millennium Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd. The companies are involved in the real estate and construction sectors.

His work towards uplifting the downtrodden with the his work in education and healthcare is particularly admired throughout Gujarat.