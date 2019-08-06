Andhra Pradesh: 8-year-old boy found dead in school bathroom

An 8-year-old student of a residential school was found dead with his throat slit in the bathroom on Tuesday morning in Krishna district in Andhra Pradesh. Police said students of the school found the Class 3 boy lying in a pool of blood in the bathroom on the ground floor early today morning.

Advertising

“There are injuries on his neck, a deep gash made with a sharp instrument,” an officer said.

Police said the boy’s family had a dispute with some people in the village, and the murder could be an act of revenge. Police is also investigating if there was a fight among the students living in the hostel.