57L youths needed for jobs in Gujarat by 2022: CM Rupani

Looking at the flow of investments into Gujarat, there will be a requirement of 57 lakh youths in the state by 2022, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said at an event hosted by the state’s labour and employment department on Thursday.

“The way new jobs and new investments are coming to our place, there is a need for 57 lakh youths in the state by 2022… At a time when Gujarat has become the best destination for investment, a number of new factories are coming up,” Rupani said, addressing the event where he felicitated representatives from companies such as Maruti Suzuki, Pidilite, Arvind and others, for skilling students of the Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) in the state.

The department is launching a fortnight-long job fair where 35,000 vacancies in the private sector will be filled between September 20-October 5, 2019. The fair will be held in all 33 districts of the state. Additional chief secretary, labour and employment department, Vipul Mittra said that 63,000 jobs have already been provided in Gujarat through 392 jobs fairs held by the department this year.

Chief Minister Rupani, who remotely dedicated 26 newly constructed buildings for ITIs at the event said, “As per the policy of the Gujarat government, those who have cleared 8th grade but have not been able to pass 10th are allowed to enroll into ITIs and are being skilled. It is okay if one has not been able to go forward in education, but it is important to learn skills and earn based on the skills acquired.”

During the event, Rupani also held a special video interaction with ITI students who are working as apprentices at the Hansalpur plant of Suzuki Motors Gujarat Pvt Ltd. Just a few weeks ago, the labour and employment department of the state government had pulled up the company for its poor record in recruiting local youths as past of the workforce. He also gave away “Appreciation Letters” to Honda Motorcycle and Scooters India Ltd or setting up the “best laboratories” in 20 ITIs.

Rupani also launched two mobile applications that aim to bring transparency into the labour inspection process and which would allow work environment monitoring in industrial units.