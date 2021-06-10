36 Tamil Nadu districts have no vaccine, Centre doesn’t want us to make info public: Health Minister

Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Thursday said the state is left with only 1,060 doses of vaccines, which is available in Chennai alone, while the rest of the 36 districts have no vaccines.

Subramanian said the state has received 1,1,63,000 doses of vaccines till date and 97,62,957 people have been vaccinated.

The Minister said for the past two days, the state had been saying that it is running out of vaccines. But, he added: “The Union Health Ministry is asking the state governments not to share the information on the existing stock of vaccines, but if we do not inform people, they will head to the vaccine centre, stand in a long queue and return disappointed. It’s better to tell the truth.”

He said the central quota allocated for the June month is 37 lakh, of which 6.5 lakh is expected to reach by June 13.

According to latest reports, the state has received 85,000 doses of Covaxin vaccine and arrangements are underway to distribute it to all the districts.

About the announcement of Prime Minister Modi to provide vaccine doses for everyone above 18 years from June 31, Subramanian said Chief Minister MK Stalin has requested the PM to allocate more vaccines to Tamil Nadu considering the spread of the infection.

“The spread of the infection is reducing in Tamil Nadu. A total of 17,321 people tested positive for Covid-19 and 31,253 got discharged. It is heartening to see more recoveries. Just 10 days ago, there were no beds available in any of the hospitals in the state but now the spread has reduced.

As of yesterday, government and other general hospitals have more than 45,000 beds. People are happy, we will put an end to this virus soon,” he added.

Subramanian further added that people should adhere to Covid-19 guidelines and not be negligent just because the cases are reducing in the state.