3 die in separate accidents in Ambala in 24 hrs

Thursday, Dec 22, 2022
Three people including a woman were killed in separate road accidents in 24 hours in Ambala. An SPO Parvinder (40), who was an ex-Armyman, was killed when a tractor coming from the wrong side rammed into his Activa.
Parwinder fell on the road and died after.
A pedestrian, Amin Chand, was killed after an unknown vehicle hit him on Hasanpur. In another case, a woman riding pillion with her husband on a bike was killed when another motorcycle hit them from the rear. She was identified as Mohinder Kaur.