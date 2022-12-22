scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 22, 2022

3 die in separate accidents in Ambala in 24 hrs

A pedestrian, Amin Chand, was killed after an unknown vehicle hit him on Hasanpur.

Three people including a woman were killed in separate road accidents. (File)
Three people including a woman were killed in separate road accidents in 24 hours in Ambala. An SPO Parvinder (40), who was an ex-Armyman, was killed when a tractor coming from the wrong side rammed into his Activa.

Parwinder fell on the road and died after.

A pedestrian, Amin Chand, was killed after an unknown vehicle hit him on Hasanpur. In another case, a woman riding pillion with her husband on a bike was killed when another motorcycle hit them from the rear. She was identified as Mohinder Kaur.

First published on: 22-12-2022 at 10:51:53 am
