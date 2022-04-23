Lakhimpur Kheri: 2 teachers lock up girl students on school roof to get transfer orders cancelled

Around 24 students of the Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya at Behjam in Lakhimpur Kheri district were allegedly locked on the roof of the school by two teachers to pressure the district authorities into cancelling their transfer orders, officials said on Friday.

The incident occurred on Thursday night. Officials and the local police managed to bring back the girls to their hostel after several hours.

“The teachers resorted to such tactics to put pressure on the district authorities to cancel an order of transfer to other Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya on disciplinary grounds,” Laxmikant Pandey, the basic education officer of Lakhimpur Kheri, told PTI on Friday.

Pandey and District Coordinator of Girl Education Renu Srivastav were informed about the incident by hostel warden Lalit Kumari. They rushed to the school and camped there for several hours.

Women staffers of the local police were also called in and the matter was resolved, Pandey said.

“An FIR has been registered under the relevant sections of the IPC Renu Srivastav against the two teachers Manorama Mishra and Goldi Katiyar,” Pandey said.

A departmental probe into the matter has also been ordered. A committee will submit the report within three days,” he said.

Pandey added that stringent action, including termination of the service contracts, would be initiated against the teachers if they are found guilty in the probe.