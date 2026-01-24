After 2 feet of snow in Kufri, authorities urge tourists to skip Shimla city roads, use bypass instead

Officials said Kufri received over 2 feet of snowfall, around 66 cm, making it a major attraction for tourists (Express photo)

Tourist inflow to Shimla and adjoining high-altitude destinations witnessed an unexpected surge a day after light to moderate snowfall was recorded across the state capital and higher reaches on Saturday. It is currently partially cloudy in Shimla.

The fresh spell of snow, particularly in Kufri and nearby areas, triggered a rush of visitors, especially from Chandigarh, Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi, turning the weekend into a busy one for the tourism industry.

Officials said Kufri received over 2 feet of snowfall, around 66 cm, making it a major attraction for tourists. Shimla received 27 cm of snowfall, Manali 45.8 cm. The highest snowfall was 105 cm at Kothi in Kinnaur district.