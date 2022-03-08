156 prison deaths, 10 in police custody in 3 years: Jharkhand govt data reveals

In the three years preceding the current (financial) year, Jharkhand recorded 166 custodial deaths — 156 in jails and 10 in police custody — according to the data submitted by the Home, Prison and Disaster Management Department in the Assembly on Monday.

According to the data, the number of custodial deaths stood at 67, 45, 54 in the years 2018-19, 2019-20, 2020-21, respectively. The data for the year 2021-22 was not mentioned.

This is the first time that the data on custodial deaths has been officially released by the state government. In response to a question by CPI(ML) legislator Vinod Singh on the government plan to stop such deaths, a Joint Secretary of the department said if carelessness is found on part of the police or the jail officials, then compensation is given to the family of the victim. An inquest proceeding is initiated every time a death takes place. And if the death is suspicious, an inquiry — either judicial or administration-level — is conducted and the postmortem report is sent to the NHRC for further examination. The report, however, does not mention the cause of death in custody.

The context to Vinod Singh’s question was the February death of Debu Turi, 35, in police custody in Sahibganj district. Though the death of Turi, a theft suspect, is not part of the data cited above, it created an uproar in the Assembly.

Debu was in lock-up for four days at the Taljhari police station of Sahibganj district. He died at the district hospital as he was allegedly beaten up in custody. A series of protests ensued, leading to the suspension of two police officers. The outcome of an inquiry ordered by the Deputy Commissioner is awaited.