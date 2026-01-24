12 tourists rescued from Raghupur Fort in Kullu amid heavy snowfall

“Six locals promptly stepped in and successfully rescued all 12 tourists, who were later escorted safely and are now proceeding towards Sojha via Jibhi. No injuries were reported,” a senior officer said. (file)

Twelve tourists stranded amid heavy snow near Raghupur Fort in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu district were safely rescued on Saturday by locals, officials confirmed.

According to the District Police Control Room (DPCR), Kullu, the rescue operation was carried out around Saturday noon. Officials said the tourists were visiting the Raghupur Fort area when they were caught in heavy snowfall due to deteriorating weather conditions.

“Six locals promptly stepped in and successfully rescued all 12 tourists, who were later escorted safely and are now proceeding towards Sojha via Jibhi. No injuries were reported,” a senior officer said.

In view of the prevailing adverse weather conditions and poor road status in the Banjar–Jibhi–Sojha–Jalori belt, the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM), Banjar, issued a public advisory. Vehicular movement is permitted only up to Ghiyagi, while tourists have been advised to restrict their stay to Jibhi and Ghiyagi, as per the advisory. The administration has also strictly warned against unnecessary travel and trekking activities until weather and road conditions improve.