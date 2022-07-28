July 28, 2022 1:52:03 pm
Twelve kanwariyas were injured here on Thursday when a tractor trolley in which they were travelling overturned after being hit by a truck, police said.
The incident took place near Katiyuli village, they said.
The kanwariyas were on their way to Gola Gokaran Nath after collecting water from the Ghatiya Ghat of the Ganga river, Allahganj police station in-charge Pradeep Sherawat said.
Two trolleys were tied to the tractor and one of them overturned after the truck hit it from the side. The truck driver fled the spot, he said.
Subscriber Only Stories
After receiving information about the accident, police rushed to the spot and pulled out the injured from under the trolley with the help of villagers.
The injured were sent to a hospital for treatment, Sherawat said.
The remaining kanwariyas proceeded on their onward journey, he said.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscriber Reading Now
Most Popular
Bengal school jobs scam: Cash worth Rs 20 crore, gold bars found in another house owned by Arpita Mukherjee
Delhi Confidential: When a BJP MP got miffed after being disallowed from raising an issue in Lok Sabha in his mother tongue
Kiccha Sudeep’s film is low on entertainment, high on confusion
Rs 28 cr cash, 6 kg gold recovered from Arpita Mukherjee's house
Latest News
12 kanwariyas injured in road accident in UP
UPPSC PCS Prelims Result 2022 declared; here’s how to check
OnePlus 10T to Moto Razr 2022: Smartphones to watch out for in August 2022
Paras Kalnawat says he quit Anupamaa as he ‘did not want to just stand idle without a dialogue anymore’, co-stars react on his exit
Bengaluru: Save youth from tobacco, amend COTPA, PM urged
NASA robots work together for the first time on International Space Station
How Prabhat Jayasuriya removed Babar Azam with an undercutter for the second time in the Test to tilt the game Sri Lanka’s way
How England’s national team became a power in women’s soccer
Explained: Why Facebook parent Meta saw first-ever fall in quarterly revenue, and what’s next
Marvel creator thinks Ram Charan makes for a good James Bond after RRR, fans rejoice
Maharashtra: Kharif sowing reaches 91.54% but heavy rains a big concern
1 yr later, festivities scrapped, Bommai’s tenuous hold on CM post continues