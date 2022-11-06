11-year-old boy falls into open drain in Faridabad, dies

An 11-year-old boy died after allegedly falling into an open drain in Faridabad on Saturday night. Police said they have booked a sub-divisional officer and area joint engineer of the Municipal Corporation of Faridabad (MCF) and the local councillor for their alleged negligence in the case.

According to police, the incident took place around 10.30 pm when the boy, identified as Kunal, a resident of Jawahar Colony, had gone to buy some items from a shop near his house.

In the police complaint, his father, Arjun Singh, said he was at work when he got a call from his brother-in-law informing him that Kunal had fallen into a drain. “Around 11.30 pm, his body was retrieved from the drain with the help of some residents. My son was in class 3… he died after falling into an open drain. This happened due to negligence of civic agencies in the area. Strict action should be taken against them,” he said in the complaint.

Police said the boy was rushed to civil hospital on Saturday night after his body was recovered, but was declared dead on arrival by doctors. The body was handed over to the family after the post-mortem.

In a statement, Faridabad police spokesperson Sube Singh said, “On the complaint of the boy’s father, an FIR has been registered against a sub-divisional officer and area joint engineer of the MCF and the current councillor of the area. A probe has been initiated.”

The FIR was registered against the accused under IPC sections 304-A (death by negligence) and 34 (common intention) at Dabua police station, said police.

Police said some people had instigated the victim’s family and kept the body on the road, blocking it, in protest. “The road was opened after the intervention of senior police officers. A case has been registered against 10 people by name and other unknown persons for blocking the road,” said Singh.