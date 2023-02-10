107 year lady’s life saved through angioplasty at SSB Heart and Multispeciality Hospital

An ex-army officer’s wife with severe chest pain was admitted to SSB Heart and Multispeciality Hospital, Faridabad on 21st January 2023. The 107 years, 9 months and 7 days old woman suffered from a major heart attack and was admitted under the expert supervision of Dr. Shyam Sundar Bansal and his team. She was immediately taken for an angiography procedure in Cath lab on the same day. The angiography revealed a 99% blockage of proximal LAD. It was also found that a large clot had developed at the site of the block causing heart attack. After obtaining consent of the family members, Dr. Bansal opened the artery with a balloon and a stent. Soon after the procedure, the patient was stable. She was kept under observation in the Coronary Care Unit for one day. She did not show any signs of discomfort and was stable throughout. She was discharged in a healthy condition on 23 January 2023.