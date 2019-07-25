Yuvraj Singh’s brother to pay estranged wife Rs 48 lakh to settle marital dispute

Cricketer Yuvraj Singh’s brother Zoravar has agreed to pay Rs 48 lakh to his estranged wife Akanksha Sharma, putting an end to four years of marital dispute and other litigations and paving the way for a mutual separation.

A compromise deed pertaining to the matter was submitted in the court of Civil Judge (Senior Division) Varun Nagpal on Wednesday. The case shall now be considered as withdrawn after the compromise deed was submitted. As per the compromise deed submitted in court, Zoravar will pay Rs 48 lakh to Akanksha towards her past and future alimony, maintenance and settlement of the matrimonial claim for all times to come.

As per the deed, of the total sum, Rs 25 lakh will be given to Akanksha upon making a first motion statement in the petition filed under the Hindu Marriage Act. During the hearing of the case, the two will file a joint request application in court on August 23 to seek a decree of dissolution of marriage by way of mutual consent. The remaining Rs 23 lakh will be paid by demand draft to Akanksha on making a second motion statement seeking a decree of dissolution of marriage through mutual consent.

A third case of criminal defamation, which had been filed against Akanksha by Yuvraj Singh’s mother Shabnam Singh, shall be dismissed as withdrawn subject to Akanksha Sharma recording her statement before the court during a hearing of the case on September 26 “with respect of apology to Zoravar, Shabnam and Yuvraj”.

A civil suit for recovery of damages worth Rs 2 crore filed by Shabnam against Akanksha fixed for hearing on July 25 shall be referred to Lok Adalat, on the basis of a compromise deed, upon request of Shabnam.

Akanksha had filed a petition under section 12 of the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act against Zoravar, which is also pending at the district court. As per the deed submitted, Zoravar and Shabnam will not file any complaint or pursue any matter against Akanksha on the basis of the MoU or any admission made, and Akanksha will not directly or indirectly got to any media using names of members of Shabnam, Zoravar or their family members.

In case any of them does not fulfil a covenant of the MoU, the other parties have absolute right to reopen the petitions/complaints filed against the party.