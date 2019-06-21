World music day today: 83-year-old’s music collection, built over 34 years, goes online

Written by Prerna Vij

Advertising

Ravi Nandan Sullhan turned 83 on June 18 and his vast music collection turned 34. On this day, 34 years ago, Ravi decided to preserve his love for music and started collecting as many music albums as he could.

In this span of time, he managed to collect 3,000 CDs, 1000 film DVDs/VCDs and 2,000 audio cassettes, comprising works of 740 artists from India, Pakistan and Bangladesh- a culmination of several different cultural and musical traditions.

Neeraj Sullhan, son of Ravi Sullhan, thus decided that it was time this impressive music collection was shared with the world, and, he thought of establishing a YouTube channel.

Advertising

“I feel, while youtube has brought music to everyone, the traditions that CDs or cassette tapes hold, is far more personal. Therefore, we decided to use this platform and medium to showcase this rare collection of music,” said Neeraj, sharing the philosophy of the endeavor. He considers these music albums his heritage and claims that several of them are rather rare and hard to procure.

“It seemed befitting to launch this channel on his birthday because that is when the journey started all those years ago,” said Neeraj. The youtube channel will be launched under the name, ‘Sullhan and Sullhan’.

Both Ravi and Neeraj believe it is essential that people get access to this vast array of music and they too enjoy the melodies that have been a special part of their childhood. Even though the medium of music has changed, it holds the power to bring millions together and allow them to access music that holds some personal significance to them.

As the digital age overtakes other mediums, Ravi understands that carrying around music as a hard copy may not be viable anymore. But the increased access also means that more and more people will now listen to music, hassle-free. It is no more an expensive hobby, limited only to the rich with the cassette players and radios. Today everyone has the YouTube App at the tip of their fingers. The youtube channel aims to aide this accessibility and further, bring the joy of music to everyone.