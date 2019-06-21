World music day today: ‘Music makes you a better person’

Written By: Supreet Kaur & Rajeshwarjeet Singh

“Music expresses that which cannot be put into words, and that which cannot remain silent.” Victor Hugo

In the 1970s, American musician Joel Cohen, working for a French radio station then, conceived the idea of celebrating music on the summer solstice. Hence, World Music Day is celebrated all over the world, today.

‘’Music is like a whistle, good thoughts should be conveyed through it, to offer relief to everyone,’’ says Ankeshwar, an MTech from Panjab University, and the front man of the band ‘Bourborn and Bandook’.

Ankeshwar, who melds old and new music, and, Punjabi lyrics with Western beats, began learning Indian classical music in Class 6. However, he got introduced to folk music and stage performances only during his graduation at Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar. Believing that good music can act as a bridge between people, and help them become better human beings, Ankeshwar says, “It is unfortunate that the youth, today, is not connected to our literature.”

Unlike Ankeshwar, Sukhpreet Kaur, the second runner-up of the Voice of Punjab TV program, believes otherwise. She says youngsters are increasingly coming back to their roots in search of soulful music. Adding that the main aim of music is to help you connect to your soul.

Born at a small village in Ludhiana, Sukhpreet completed her MSc in Chemistry from Punjabi University, Patiala, and took part in the show earlier this year.

Acclaimed for her performance at the TV show, when she was asked to sing the famous Punjabi folk song ‘Mirza’, that led the judges to reward her with a cash prize, Sukhpreet swears by folk music. She says, one’s choice of music reflects ones’ characteristics and shapes it too.