Work to make Chandigarh railway station world class will begin soon: Panel head

Sudip Bandyopadhyay (in white kurta) with other members at Chandigarh railway station on Monday. (Jaipal Singh) Sudip Bandyopadhyay (in white kurta) with other members at Chandigarh railway station on Monday. (Jaipal Singh)

By Kanav Bali

WORK WILL soon begin to make Chandigarh railway station a world-class one, members of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Railways said on Monday. Committee Chairman Sudip Bandyopadhyay, along with other members, inspected the Chandigarh railway station on Monday afternoon and said that the construction work to upgrade Chandigarh station is expected to begin from August this year.

Northern Railway General Manager Vishwesh Chaube also accompanied the team. “We are looking forward to making Chandigarh Railway Station a world-class station. We had came here to discuss the very same thing. We also had a meeting about the same at the railway office this morning. The tender (about work of Chandigarh railway station) will be passed in May (end) and the work will begin in August,” said Bandyopadhyay, adding that the railways will work on all-round development of the station.

He further stated, “We will look after all the different parts of the station. From better reservation rooms to better food quality, air-conditioned sitting rooms, clean station and timings of the train, all facilities would be added.”

On a question about increasing the speed of Shatabdi trains, Bandyopadhyay said they have spoken to GM Railways to “increase the speed of Shatabdi train to 140 and 160 km per hours”.

He also said that as soon the rakes of Tejas (new train between Chandigarh-Delhi-Chandigarh) will be received by Northern Railway, the further process will start.

Ambala MP Ratan Lal Kataria raised the issue of railway lines for Yamunanagar-Chandigarh and Chandigarh-Baddi.

Panchkula MLA Gian Chand Gupta, who attended the Parliamentary Standing Committee meeting in the morning, said that in the first phase, the railways had floated a Rs 140-crore tender for modernisation of Chandigarh station and now it (tender) would be opened on May 30. He said that once the tenders would open, construction work would begin in August.

Talking to Chandigarh Newsline, Gupta said the modernisation of Chandigarh railway station would be completed in a little over two years.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App