Wriiten by SUSHANT NEPTA

With just three months left till the deadline set for the construction of a bridge connecting trans-ghaggar sectors to Sector 20/21, the Punjab State Forest Development Corporation (PSFDC) is yet to give the clearance to cut down 1,100 trees spread over a 700-metre forest land and hand over a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) to start the construction work on the Panchkula side.

The construction of the bridge was started on February 11 and is scheduled to be completed by August 31. The project, worth Rs 50.37 crore, was allocated to PS Infrabuild Private Limited to construct a single-lane 360-metre long and 10.5-metre wide high level bridge over ghaggar river with an approximately 1 km road exntending to NH 73 Panchkula – Yamunagar expressway.

NK Payal EXN (Civil) HSVP said, “The project has already seen many roadblocks; currently the NOC for 700 metres of forest land is awaited for further construction work. We have completed the road under our land jurisdiction and bitumen laying work on the connecting road will commence in a few days.”

Anil Singla, a resident of Sector 24 Panchkula, said, “The bridge after completion will boost the connectivity of the trans ghaggar sectors to the rest of the region and hopefully bring economic prosperity for people of the area.”

Another resident Viren Sehgal said, “The connectivity factor will enhance real estate rates of properties and businesses which have been affected by the sheer ignorance of the city municipal corporation regarding the trans ghaggar region. But the project looks likely to skip deadlines as per current pace of construction”.

The bridge is expected to shorten the distance between trans-ghaggar sectors and sector 20/21 by over 7 kms. At present, the residents are using the bridge at Sector 3/21.