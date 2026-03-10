Woman wheelchair user forced to protest for FIR after financier ‘throws’ her, elderly mother out of home

According to the complaint mentioned in the FIR, her late father Bhola Singh had long-standing financial dealings with Gurnam Finance run by a financier and his associates from village Khela in Jalandhar district.

A physically challenged woman from Bilga area in Jalandhar district of Punjab was forced to stage a protest to get an FIR lodged against a local financier who not only allegedly cheated her family but also forcibly threw her and her elderly mother out of their house in the middle of the night and demolished several parts of their home.

The complainant, Jasdeep Kaur, who uses a wheelchair, alleged that the accused financier forged documents using blank signed papers and thumb impressions taken earlier during loan transactions to grab their property.

According to the complaint mentioned in the FIR, her late father Bhola Singh had long-standing financial dealings with Gurnam Finance run by a financier and his associates from village Khela in Jalandhar district. Because of this association, the family also borrowed money when needed.