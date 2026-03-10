Woman wheelchair user forced to protest for FIR after financier ‘throws’ her, elderly mother out of home

A physically challenged woman from Bilga area in Jalandhar district of Punjab was forced to stage a protest to get an FIR lodged against a local financier who not only allegedly cheated her family but also forcibly threw her and her elderly mother out of their house in the middle of the night and demolished several parts of their home.
The complainant, Jasdeep Kaur, who uses a wheelchair, alleged that the accused financier forged documents using blank signed papers and thumb impressions taken earlier during loan transactions to grab their property.
According to the complaint mentioned in the FIR, her late father Bhola Singh had long-standing financial dealings with Gurnam Finance run by a financier and his associates from village Khela in Jalandhar district. Because of this association, the family also borrowed money when needed.
Jasdeep alleged that during these transactions the financier took signatures and thumb impressions of family members on blank stamp papers and documents and also collected blank cheques and cheque books of State Bank of India and HDFC Bank as security, assuring the family these would be returned after repayment. However, the documents were never returned despite repeated requests, the FIR added.
She said that when the family again approached the financier for a loan of about Rs 3 lakh due to financial difficulties, the firm collected Aadhaar cards, photographs and more blank signed papers. The financier transferred Rs 50,000 to her account and later Rs 63,000 on November 26, 2025, promising repayment within 60 months. Jasdeep alleged that the accused also took her mother’s ATM card and withdrew pension money from her account.
The situation escalated when Jasdeep’s mother fell ill and was taken to Amritsar for treatment in November 2025. Taking advantage of the family’s absence, the accused allegedly broke into their house on December 15, 2025 and removed household items including beds, mattresses, iron drums, storage boxes, refrigerators, coolers and grains.
When the family returned on February 20, they found parts of their house damaged, including rooms, the kitchen and bathroom built on the upper floor.
According to the complaint, the most shocking incident occurred on March 5 around 9 pm, when several persons including the financier and a woman identified as Usha Rani allegedly forced their way into the house.
Jasdeep alleged they came with six to seven other people who started breaking ceilings and demolishing parts of the house, dragged her elderly mother out of bed and forced both women out of the house. The attackers allegedly took away goods including an inverter with battery, water pump, water tank, LPG cylinders, utensils, a motorcycle and television, causing losses of over Rs 2 lakh.
She also alleged that the accused threatened to kill her and forcibly take possession of the house while attempting to misuse the blank signed papers to fabricate ownership documents.
Despite these allegations, police initially did not register a case, forcing Jasdeep, along with villagers and supporters, to protest outside the police station in Bilga before the FIR was finally lodged on March 9 night.
SAD Hansraj, former sarpanch and district president of Pendu Mazdoor Union Punjab, who joined the protest, said the financier had no right to demolish the family’s house. State president of the union Tarsem Peter questioned why people were forced to protest to get an FIR registered.
Following the protest, police examined the complaint and said the allegations involved fraud and cheating through misuse of documents obtained with signatures and thumb impressions. Based on the statement, offences under Sections 333, 324(4), 190, 351(2) and 351(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) were found to be made out against the financier Harminder Pal Singh, Usha Rani and three unidentified persons.