Woman among two arrested with 125 gm heroin in Mohali

The Zirakpur police arrested two persons, including a woman, and recovered 125 gm heroin from them.

The accused had been selling the drug in the VIP road area for the past some time.

Those arrested were identified as Manas Aggarwal, a resident of Fazilka, and Seema Devi, a resident of Jammu. The police party arrested the accused on Sunday evening when they were going to supply the drugs to their clients.

Police officials said that they received a tip-off that the accused used to supply the drugs to people in the VIP road area, following which a police party of Anti- Narcotic-cum-Special Operation Cell, led by Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Jasmer Singh, laid a trap and arrested the accused.

“They were roaming on a Royal Enfield bike in the area. They were looking for their clients when the police party nabbed them,” said a police officer probing the case.

The Zirakpur police registered a case against both the accused under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.