Will develop Lala Lajpat Rai birthplace Dhudike as model village: CM Mann

The Chief Minister said that “it was unfortunate that even after more than 70 years of Independence, Punjab has been deprived of its capital and the high court.” However, he said that “the state government will make strenuous efforts to get back Chandigarh, the capital city of Punjab”.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Wednesday announced that Lala Lajpat Rai’s birthplace at Dhudike village in Punjab’s Moga will be transformed into a full-fledged model village, with time-bound delivery of sewerage, ponds, playgrounds and all basic infrastructure.

Speaking at the ‘Lala Lajpat Rai Janam Diwas Khed Mela’ at the village, Mann said that previous governments had confined themselves to drawing up plans, while his government would ensure visible work on the ground within a year.

He pledged to return to the freedom fighter’s village on his birth anniversary next year with the projects completed.

The CM also joined the villagers in watching kabaddi and hockey matches held during the Mela.