Will develop Lala Lajpat Rai birthplace Dhudike as model village: CM Mann

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Wednesday announced that Lala Lajpat Rai’s birthplace at Dhudike village in Punjab’s Moga will be transformed into a full-fledged model village, with time-bound delivery of sewerage, ponds, playgrounds and all basic infrastructure.
Speaking at the ‘Lala Lajpat Rai Janam Diwas Khed Mela’ at the village, Mann said that previous governments had confined themselves to drawing up plans, while his government would ensure visible work on the ground within a year.
He pledged to return to the freedom fighter’s village on his birth anniversary next year with the projects completed.
The CM also joined the villagers in watching kabaddi and hockey matches held during the Mela.
“I am a common man and joining my brothers and elders in watching this rural sports fest gives me immense satisfaction,” Mann said.
Mann said that the “the legacy of Lala Lajpat Rai, who played a pivotal role in the Indian freedom struggle, continues to inspire the youth.”
“There is an urgent need to revive Punjab’s indigenous sports. Traditional games like kabaddi, bullock cart racing and others are not just sports but an integral part of our rich culture and heritage,” Mann said, adding “these games embody the spirit, strength and unity of Punjabis and have been passed down through generations”.
He said, “The state government will ensure that these traditional games flourish once again, providing platforms for our rural youth to shine. We will leave no stone unturned to restore Punjab’s pristine glory in the sports arena.”
Mann said “the revival of bullock cart races after a 16-year hiatus will be a key attraction” at the upcoming Kila Raipur Rural Olympics.
Mann said that “all demands raised by the Panchayat of village Dhudike are being fulfilled immediately,” including “laying of a new sewerage line, rejuvenation of a pond, development of a modern playground and other essential infrastructure projects to enhance living standards.”
Later, while interacting with media persons, Mann said: “The ‘Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna’ is being implemented across Punjab as the state’s largest health reform programme. Every family will now receive up to Rs 10 lakh in cashless treatment. Earlier a family could avail treatment up to Rs 5 lakh. Around 65 lakh families will be benefited.”
The Chief Minister said that “it was unfortunate that even after more than 70 years of Independence, Punjab has been deprived of its capital and the high court.” However, he said that “the state government will make strenuous efforts to get back Chandigarh, the capital city of Punjab”.
