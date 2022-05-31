Who is Vicky Middukhera whose death Moosewala’s assassins were ‘avenging’?

Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar has claimed that singer Sidhu Moosewala was assassinated to avenge the killing of l Youth Akali Dal leader, Vikramjit Singh, aka Vicky Middukhera, 33. Middukhera, once a budding leader of Akali Dal, was a resident of Middukhera village in Bathinda district, and like Moosewala, used the name of his village as his surname, He shifted to Chandigarh to pursue his college education. He along with his elder brother, Ajay Pal Singh, used to live in Sector 69, Mohali. Vicky Middukhera was shot dead on August 7, 2021. Sources say that he had once supported Lawrence Bishnoi when he was contesting as a student leader of Students Organisation of Panjab University (SOPU) at DAV College, Sector 10.

Student leader

For a long time, Middukhera was a member of SOPU but later he switched to Student Organisation of India (SOI), which is supported by Youth Akali Dal. Senior Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal, had handpicked him as Chandigarh president of the SOI.

Copying controversy

In June, 2015, he landed in controversy when he was found copying in entrance exam of a law course. Later, in order to continue studying in PU, he took admission in Masters course of Defence Studies.

Socially connected

Vicky Middukhera had a wide network of friends among youngsters in Chandigarh and Punjab. He was a well known figure in the media circles as well.

Lone FIR

Middukhera had no criminal background except for an FIR registered at Sector 39 police station in Chandigarh in October, 2020 mentioning his name as a member of Lawrence Bishnoi gang active in Tricity. The FIR alleged that he used to provide logistics support to gang members.