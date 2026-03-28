Ahead of wheat harvest, CM Bhagwant Mann presses Centre for uninterrupted petrol, diesel, DAP supply

“The Punjab government is committed to ensuring that both agriculture and industry do not face any disruption. A helpline number 01723321001 has been launched for LPG, petrol and diesel-related issues”, said Mann.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Saturday called upon the Centre to urgently ensure enhanced and uninterrupted supply of petrol, diesel and DAP fertiliser as Punjab gears up for a 140 Lakh Metric Ton (LMT) wheat harvest, warning that any disruption in fuel availability could directly impact national food security.

While reiterating that there is no shortage and no cause for panic, Mann said that timely action by the Centre is essential to keep harvesting operations and grain movement running smoothly, even as Punjab stands ready with 181 LMT wheat and 139 LMT paddy to support the nation.

Addressing a press conference, a day after raising the issue in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s virtual meeting, Mann stated, “I apprised the PM that Punjab is likely to produce 140 LMT of wheat this year. To ensure smooth harvesting and ferrying of the crop, regular supply of petrol and diesel is needed. A large number of tractors, trolleys, harvesters and trucks will be used during harvesting, so fuel supply must be enhanced in larger public interest. It is the need of the hour to ensure that the food security of the country is maintained by all means.”