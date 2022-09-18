What’s On Chandigarh: Art exhibition at Lalit Kala Akademi showcases works of 56 artists

The annual art exhibition by Punjab Lalit Kala Akademi showcases 80 artworks by 56 artists, in both the professional and student categories from Punjab and Chandigarh. The works were selected by a judging committee consisting of well-known artists Veer Munshi and Atul Bhalla from Delhi, with seven artists chosen for awards.

Artwork by Jashandeep Kaur, Installation titled The Layers, Award Student category. Artwork by Jashandeep Kaur, Installation titled The Layers, Award Student category.

On display are works in a range of disciplines like painting, sculpture, graphics/printmaking, photography, drawing, mixed-media and video installation. In the professional section, two awards of Rs 50,000 each were given to Gurjeet Singh for his soft sculpture ‘Untitled’ and Rahul Dhiman for his installation made of relief print on railway tickets, ‘Traveling Chapters.’

Untitled Sculpture by Gurjeet Singh award in Professional Category.

In the students’ section, five awards of Rs 25,000 each were given to Jashandeep Kaur for her installation ‘Layers’; Neeraj for his sculpture ‘Okhli Mein Sar’ Piyush Gupta for his photograph ‘Memories’, Sakshi Sharma for her soft sculpture ‘Untitled’ and Suyash Choyal for his painting ‘Gems.’ Diwan Manna, renowned artist and president of the Akademi said that the Akademi could not organise this annual exhibition for the past three years owing to the unusual circumstances forced upon humanity by the pandemic.

artwork by Piyush Gupta titled Memories, aeard Student category.

The exhibition will remain open until September 21 at the Punjab Lalit Kala Akademi Gallery, Sector 16, Chandigarh.