‘Water from Ferozepur feeder be used for irrigation only’

The controversy surrounding release of black water in the Ferozepur feeder canal continued on Friday, with the Punjab water resources department stating that they had released an advisory on May 16 that stated that water was released only ” due to regular demand of water for irrigation purposes from Rajasthan state.”

The department said that their advisory also makes it categorically clear that the water being released in Ferozepur feeder from May 17 onwards can only be used for irrigation purposes and not for drinking.

The Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) had stoked a controversy on Thursday by stating that the black water being fed through the Ferozepur canal could be used for drinking if it is treated properly.

The advisory mentions that in order to stop the release of polluted water in rivers, Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) was also putting in place SoPs for operation of Harike headworks.

“We have held a review meeting in this connection via video conferencing. Samples of the water have been taken by the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) and their Rajasthan counterparts. It was found that as per the present condition, the water reaching Harike headworks can only be used for irrigation purposes. Bikaner canal takes water from Harike headworks and the water is needed for irrigation in areas of Rajasthan. Hence, we decided to send water only for irrigation purposes,” the advisory said.

On March 16, farmers from Rajasthan had visited Harike headworks and had threatened to stage a dharna if water was not released for their state from there. They said that Rajasthan was largely dependent on canal water coming from Harike headworks via Ganganagar or Bikaner canal and Rajasthan canal for its survival.

The 650km-long Rajasthan canal — which starts from the Harike Barrage at Harike, a few kilometers below the confluence of the Satluj and Beas rivers in Punjab and terminates in irrigation facilities in the Thar Desert in the north west of Rajasthan — is already under repair at Thandewala point of Muktsar after a breach in Sirhind feeder adjacent to it. Water from the Sirhind feeder has flooded the under repair Rajasthan canal.

The black water in Ganganagar canal, which is also fed by Ferozepur feeder canal, have set alarm bells ringing among locals. The same water is also going to the eastern canals of Punjab which flow in Fazilka district of Punjab.

Rajat Swami, spokesperson of BJP’s Ganganagar unit,”Often polluted water is supplied through canals of Punjab. I had raised the matter with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann in the past. Even now, black water is being supplied to Rajasthan. Punjab needs to find a solution as rivers shouldn’t be used as a dumping ground for industrial effluents and sewer waste.”

Dr Pawan Saini, a doctor in Civil Hospital, Ganganagar said,”This water contains heavy metals, apart from being contaminated with bacteria. This is a serious issue and needs an immediate solution. “