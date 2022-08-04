Vigilance Bureau raids govt office, arrests architect for corruption

The Haryana Vigilance Bureau’s Hisar unit raided the office of Haryana State Agriculture Mandi Board (HSAMB) in Sector 6, Panchkula, and arrested an architect on graft charges.

According to the officials of the Vigilance Bureau, they have phone recordings allegedly of architect Nisha Gupta demanding a bribe of Rs 4 lakh to clear the file pertaining to a shed at a grain market at Hansi in Hisar district. Three persons were arrested from Hansi in connection with the same case.

The raid was still going on in the office of HSAMB, Panchkula, till the filing of this report and Gupta was being questioned, according to the Vigilance Bureau officials.

DSP Ajit Singh, Vigilance Bureau, Hisar, said, “We have arrested Nisha Gupta from her office and she was being questioned. A few sheds are being constructed at grain market in Hansi regarding which the files seeking approval have come to HSAMB. We received secret information that architect Nisha Gupta had this file in question. We received information that she had already taken Rs 2 lakh bribe to clear the file and had sought Rs 2 lakh more. Out of the second instalment of Rs 2 lakh, she was receiving Rs 1.5 lakh today in her office from three persons. These persons, including Sanjay and Deepak, who had brought the bribe money from Hansi and were delivering it to Nisha Gupta have also been arrested.”

The Vigilance Bureau officials told mediapersons that they were still questioning Gupta and had recovered the bribe money and phone recordings in which she was allegedly seeking bribe money. They added that further investigations were going on and the raid was likely to go on till late into the night. HSAMB officials told The Indian Express that the architect is a Class I post and Gupta was working against the same post in HSAMB.