scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 03, 2022

Vigilance Bureau raids govt office, arrests architect for corruption

The raid was still going on in the office of HSAMB, Panchkula, till the filing of this report and Gupta was being questioned, according to the Vigilance Bureau officials.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
August 4, 2022 2:38:33 am
Haryana State Agriculture Mandi Board, Haryana agriculture, Haryana vigilance bureau, Haryana latest news, Chandigarh latest, Chandigarh news, Indian ExpressThe Vigilance Bureau officials told mediapersons that they were still questioning Gupta and had recovered the bribe money and phone recordings in which she was allegedly seeking bribe money. (file)

The Haryana Vigilance Bureau’s Hisar unit raided the office of Haryana State Agriculture Mandi Board (HSAMB) in Sector 6, Panchkula, and arrested an architect on graft charges.

According to the officials of the Vigilance Bureau, they have phone recordings allegedly of architect Nisha Gupta demanding a bribe of Rs 4 lakh to clear the file pertaining to a shed at a grain market at Hansi in Hisar district. Three persons were arrested from Hansi in connection with the same case.

The raid was still going on in the office of HSAMB, Panchkula, till the filing of this report and Gupta was being questioned, according to the Vigilance Bureau officials.

DSP Ajit Singh, Vigilance Bureau, Hisar, said, “We have arrested Nisha Gupta from her office and she was being questioned. A few sheds are being constructed at grain market in Hansi regarding which the files seeking approval have come to HSAMB. We received secret information that architect Nisha Gupta had this file in question. We received information that she had already taken Rs 2 lakh bribe to clear the file and had sought Rs 2 lakh more. Out of the second instalment of Rs 2 lakh, she was receiving Rs 1.5 lakh today in her office from three persons. These persons, including Sanjay and Deepak, who had brought the bribe money from Hansi and were delivering it to Nisha Gupta have also been arrested.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 3, 2022: Why you should read ‘Ninja Missile’ or ‘One Chin...Premium
UPSC Key-August 3, 2022: Why you should read ‘Ninja Missile’ or ‘One Chin...
The sidelined Thackerays now emerge out of the cold, get a warm Shinde we...Premium
The sidelined Thackerays now emerge out of the cold, get a warm Shinde we...
Explained: Why is a Chinese ‘spy ship’ heading for a Sri Lank...Premium
Explained: Why is a Chinese ‘spy ship’ heading for a Sri Lank...
Sajjid Chinoy: No free lunch when hit by global shock; defending Rupee ha...Premium
Sajjid Chinoy: No free lunch when hit by global shock; defending Rupee ha...

The Vigilance Bureau officials told mediapersons that they were still questioning Gupta and had recovered the bribe money and phone recordings in which she was allegedly seeking bribe money. They added that further investigations were going on and the raid was likely to go on till late into the night. HSAMB officials told The Indian Express that the architect is a Class I post and Gupta was working against the same post in HSAMB.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 04-08-2022 at 02:38:33 am

Most Popular

1

Kangana Ranaut accuses Aamir Khan of masterminding negativity around Laal Singh Chaddha: 'A Hollywood remake would not have worked anyway'

2

Centre withdraws Data Protection Bill, to bring in new legislation

3

SC's PMLA ruling: 17 Oppn parties term order 'dangerous', seek review

4

Day after raids at Herald House, Young Indian office sealed by ED

5

Cannot evict people with bulldozer at doorstep without notice: Delhi HC

Featured Stories

Taiwan between giants
Taiwan between giants
Getting back on track after Covid: What the world can learn from India
Getting back on track after Covid: What the world can learn from India
An Expert Explains: Taiwan, China, and the US — the big picture in the In...
An Expert Explains: Taiwan, China, and the US — the big picture in the In...
India's trade deficit surges to over $31 bn – what is trade deficit, is i...
India's trade deficit surges to over $31 bn – what is trade deficit, is i...
After Partha expulsion, Abhishek imprint on Bengal Cabinet reshuffle
After Partha expulsion, Abhishek imprint on Bengal Cabinet reshuffle
Rahul watching, sparring Karnataka Congress leaders turn up for birthday ...
Rahul watching, sparring Karnataka Congress leaders turn up for birthday ...
Women's cricket: India vs Barbados
CWG 2022 LIVE

Women's cricket: India vs Barbados

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari fined for violating traffic rules during rally

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari fined for violating traffic rules during rally

CJI's office gets communication from Centre urging him to recommend successor

CJI's office gets communication from Centre urging him to recommend successor

Aamir Khan says he regrets not spending much time with Ira, Junaid in the early years: ‘I’m a changed person now’

Aamir Khan says he regrets not spending much time with Ira, Junaid in the early years: ‘I’m a changed person now’

Tulika Maan's judo silver result of sacrifice of single mom Delhi Police ASI
CWG 2022

Tulika Maan's judo silver result of sacrifice of single mom Delhi Police ASI

Why you should read ‘Ninja Missile’ or ‘One China Policy’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Ninja Missile’ or ‘One China Policy’

Premium
OnePlus 10T review: Doing everything better than before

OnePlus 10T review: Doing everything better than before

A brown knight in a veshti, here’s how Chess Olympiad’s mascot ‘Thambi’ was created

A brown knight in a veshti, here’s how Chess Olympiad’s mascot ‘Thambi’ was created

Centre withdraws Data Protection Bill, to bring in new legislation

Centre withdraws Data Protection Bill, to bring in new legislation

Why a Chinese 'spy ship' is headed to Sri Lanka, what it means for India
Explained

Why a Chinese 'spy ship' is headed to Sri Lanka, what it means for India

Premium
‘A dream come true’: Mother-daughter duo fly plane together

‘A dream come true’: Mother-daughter duo fly plane together

Kangana says ‘mastermind’ Aamir ‘curated negativity’ around film
Laal Singh Chaddha

Kangana says ‘mastermind’ Aamir ‘curated negativity’ around film

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 03: Latest News
Advertisement