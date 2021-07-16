UT Wildlife dept releases Sand Boa snake in Nepli forest, starts its own probe

THE UT Forest and Wildlife Department on Friday released a snake of the Sand Boa species in Nepli forest after getting due permission for the same from a local court.

The reptile was rescued from a trafficker, identified as Ravi Kumar, 41, of Pathankot on Wednesday. Kumar was nabbed red-handed while striking a Rs 15 lakh deal with a decoy customer for the snake in Sector 23 on Wednesday night. Kumar has been arrested and is in police custody for two days.

Deputy Chief Wildlife Warden, Abdul Qayum, said, “We received the custody of the rescued snake of the Sand Boa species. It is a non-venomous snake. We released it in the forest reserve today. The desert, semi-dry areas are usually the habitat of Sand Boas. These snakes stay in areas full of sand. We have decided to initiate an independent probe in the connection of trafficking of this particular reptile. Our investigations will be separated from the probe being conducted by the UT Police. Although we can not lodge another FIR in this crime, we can focus our investigation on the disclosures of Ravi Kumar. Earlier also, we have rescued Sand Boa snakes from Chandigarh.”

The trafficker Ravi Kumar so far has claimed before the police that he had procured the Sand Boa snake from Jammu. Sources said, “Suspect Ravi Kumar belongs to a gypsy community but had settled in Pathankot for a long time. He claimed that he had sold a similar snake earlier also. We are in the process of ascertaining the exact names of his suppliers and customers.”

Sand Boa snakes are considered to be an endangered species, which is on the edge of extinction. The snake is in high demand in the black market due to various myths that say keeping this snake as a pet brings extreme wealth.

The skin and body of the snake are also considered to be very valuable and can be used for making traditional medicines and black magic. The accused, Ravi Kumar, was arrested by a joint team of PS 17 and PP 22. and a case was registered at PS 17.