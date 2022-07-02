UT sees good footfall in PUNBUS service to Delhi’s IGI airport

THE RECENTLY introduced luxurious buses of the Punjab State Bus Stand Management Company Ltd (PUNBUS) from Punjab to Delhi airport has been witnessing good response in Chandigarh with most of the buses running on full capacity. Since June 15, bus service to Delhi airport from 10 cities, through 19 buses, began operation from Chandigarh, Rupnagar, Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, Ludhiana, Amritsar, Pathankot, Moga, Muktsar and Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar.

Five luxurious 43-seater Volvo PUNBUS buses are being run from Chandigarh ISBT, Sector 17 to Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, New Delhi. PUNBUS is a subsidiary of the Punjab Roadways.

Earlier, buses used to drop passengers at the public transport centre, 2 km away from Terminal 3, IGI, from where airport shuttle services begin. However, some passengers faced difficulty carrying their luggage. With the new bus service, there is now a designated stop at Terminal 3 for all passengers.

The ticket cost is Rs 830 from Chandigarh to IGI. The first bus departs from Chandigarh at 7.35 am and arrives at IGI Airport at 2.15 pm. The second one leaves at 9.50 am, arrives at 4.30 pm, the third bus leaves at 1.40 pm, arrives at 9.00 pm, fourth departs at 4.35 pm, arrives at 10.45 pm and the fifth leaves at 5.50 pm and arrives at 12.30 am.

A passenger, GS Dhillon, from Mohali, says, “These buses are far better than the Haryana Roadways ones in which earlier I used to travel to Delhi. Seats are comfortable, and the AC is properly working”.

Vikas Garg, Transport Secretary, said, “On the first day, a total of 42 passengers travelled to Delhi from Chandigarh at 1:40pm, which reaches the destination at 9:00pm. In 13 days, the footfall of passengers has been overwhelming. The charges are minimal as compared to private transporters and we are planning to start more PUNBUS for other long routes as well”.

Manpreet, another passenger heading towards Delhi said, “We get a halt for 20 minutes at the Haryana Tourism Hotel that is good and affordable”. The tickets can be booked on http://www.punbusonline.com or http://www.travelyaari.com or one can contact 0172-2704023 or 0172-2606672 for further information.