Union home secy launches police command centre

UNION HOME Secretary, Ajay Kumar Bhalla, inaugurated the Police Command and Control Centre (PCCC) along with UT Adviser Dharam Pal, and DGP Praveer Ranjan on Saturday. The PCCC has been established under the as Integrated Command and Control Center (ICCC) project of Chandigarh Smart city under smart city mission.

The PCCC includes CCTVs, Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS), Adaptive Traffic Control System (ATCS), Public Addressing System and Variable message signs, city-wide optical fiber cable and call centre. CCTV cameras, it was stated, will reduce the incidents like vehicle theft, irresponsible driving, loitering, illegal parking, trespassing, etc., while also improving women’s safety. Installed at 40 locations, ATCS and Variable Message Signs solutions are expected to help improve traffic conditions and make roads safer by enforcing traffic laws on the violators. These will also broadcast the real time information to the commuter on the move.

It was added that the system will help in better management of incidents in the city and efficient disbursal of the governance services. Citizens of UT, it was added, will experience world class governance and living standards through these systems. For communication, the optical fiber cable backbone of more than 250 KMs has been installed which will provide the infrastructure for future

expansions of the project.

Others present include Nitin Kumar Yadav, Home Secretary, Dr Vijay Namdeorao Zade, Finance Secretary, Vinay Pratap Singh, Deputy Commissioner, Debendra Dalai, Chief Conservator of Forests, Vinod P Kavle, Special Secretary Home.