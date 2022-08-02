Unemployment rate in Haryana only 8 per cent: CM Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday decried Congress’ claims of soaring unemployment figures in the state during its daylong Chintan Shivir being held at Panchkula and stated that the real figures were actually much lower.

“The NITI Aayog has dismissed unemployment figures of CMIE, as quoted by the Congress, as baseless. In fact, the unemployment rate in Haryana is only eight per cent and the state is taking measures to reduce it and work is being done to hone the skills of the youth,” Khattar said.

Khattar on Monday held a meeting with representatives of the NITI Aayog at Haryana Bhawan in New Delhi after which he addressed the media.

Talking about his meeting with NITI Aayog representatives, Khattar said, “Detailed discussions were held regarding agriculture, education, health sector, urban local bodies, information technology and other subjects. In the upcoming meeting of NITI Aayog — to be chaired by the Prime Minister — details regarding requirements of all subjects and schemes of Haryana will be put forward. The government’s primary goal is to develop all areas in the state and to make the lives of the citizens better”.

He also stated that doubling the income of farmers and diversification of crops was discussed at the meet. “Apart from this, a detailed discussion was held on putting in place a plan in view of International Millet Year. Haryana aims to implement the New Education Policy by the year 2025 and various changes have been implemented in this direction. Plans are being implemented to continuously improve the health sector”, Khattar said.

Talking about other issues discussed, Khattar said, “At least 20 districts of Haryana are included in the top 100 districts of the country in the health sector. Discussions also took place in context of making the health sector better, besides expanding infrastructure in cities, improving lives of citizens and expanding use of information technology,” the CM said.