Under BJP-JJP rule, only 25% jobs for local youth in govt jobs, says Hooda

The BJP-JJP alliance’s promise of 75 per cent reservation for Haryana youth in jobs is a mere rhetoric as it is doling out employment to people from other states in the government sector, former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda Monday said.

“Recruitment of sub-divisional officers (SDO) in electricity department has proved that the decision of reservation of 75 per cent for Haryana’s youth in jobs is a mere election slogan. A total of 99 people have been selected for 90 general category posts, including nine on the waiting list. Out of these 99, only 22 youth are from Haryana,” Hooda claimed.

The Leader of opposition further said, “The BJP-JJP government has reduced the limit of 15 years’ residence for Haryana domicile to five years now. This will directly affect the interests of scheduled castes and backward communities in Haryana as people of other states will be able to apply for reserved category jobs by acquiring domicile here”.

He claimed that the policies of the state government have led to job losses. “The government first cancelled the recruitment of village secretary. It then cancelled the recruitment PGT Sanskrit. Now TGT English has also been cancelled. The educated youth are suffering due to the irregularities and frequent paper leaks. This government also removed the Group D employees of PTI, drawing teachers and the sports quota besides the large-scale retrenchment of temporary employees from different sectors”.

Hooda also raised questions on government’s new sports policy and said it has “completely destroyed the ‘Get Medals, Get Post’ policy” of the previous Congress government. “The new policy discriminates against Para Olympic players. The appointment of Para Olympians has been restricted to Group-B posts. This is a violation of their constitutional rights,” he said.

Hooda said “the coalition government is working on a policy of increasing unemployment, inflation and corruption”. He said the government should cut down on scams if it wants to bring in more revenue, instead of imposing taxes that add to inflation and make life difficult for people.

On the farmers’ agitation, Hooda said, “The government should take the initiative and restart the process of dialogue and accept the demands of the farmers”.