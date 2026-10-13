Mother, unborn baby die at Himachal hospital; doctor suspended after complaint

Reena Devi died along with their unborn child during treatment at Regional Hospital, Una, on October 9

Written by: Saurabh Parashar
5 min readShimlaOct 13, 2026 01:07 PM IST
Rajiv Kumar (left) and Reena Devi with their son Saksam. (Special Arrangement Photos)Rajiv Kumar (left) and Reena Devi with their son Saksam. (Special Arrangement Photos)
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“My life has been ruined. My six-year-old son, Saksham, keeps asking me, ‘When will Mummy come back? When will the baby come?’ I do not know how to answer him. For the past three months, we have told him that a new baby was coming to accompany him. How do I explain to him that neither his mother nor his little sibling will ever return?”

This is what Rajiv Kumar told The Indian Express on Monday, a day after the cremation of his wife. Reena Devi died along with their unborn child during treatment at Regional Hospital, Una, on October 9.

Rajiv, a resident of Uppar Arinala village in Una, works at a car dealership.

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For Saksham, however, the loss remains difficult to understand. His mother was not merely the person who cared for him every day but also the centre of his world. Rajiv recalled how closely the mother and son were attached, saying the boy could hardly bear to be away from her.

“Even when my wife was admitted to the hospital, my son would speak to her almost all the time over video calls using my elder brother’s phone. He could not spend a single moment without his mother,” Rajiv said.

Even the final rites of cremation could not make Saksham understand that his mother was gone, Rajiv said, struggling to describe the pain of watching his young son search for someone who will never come home.

Rajiv and Reena were married in 2017, and Saksham was born in 2020.

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“Saksham was also born at the Regional Hospital in Una. It never occurred to me that something like this could happen to my family,” Rajiv said.

The tragedy has also left a vulnerable and elderly woman without the person she depended on. According to family members, Rajiv’s mother is suffering from severe arthritis and was largely dependent on Reena for care and support.

The state’s health department has since suspended Dr Priyanka Sharma, against whom the family has levelled allegations of negligence.

Dr Priyanka Sharma was not available for comment.

A senior health department official said the suspension order was issued on Saturday. The doctor joined the police investigation at Sadar police station in Una on Sunday.

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Police said, “In her statement to police, Dr Priyanka Sharma claimed that the woman developed severe complications when she was being taken to the labor room.”

Rajiv had alleged that doctors had not informed the family of any serious complications concerning Reena or the baby. According to him, the family was told that a normal delivery was expected. He said on Friday morning, a senior doctor advised Reena to drink water and walk. When her condition appeared to change, the initial examination reportedly revealed that the baby had no heartbeat.

The family was then referred for an ultrasound examination. Rajiv alleged that Reena stopped speaking while they were there and that doctors subsequently informed them of her death.

Her family has alleged medical negligence, questioning how a case in which they said they had been assured of a normal delivery ended with the deaths of both the mother and the unborn baby.

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Reena was admitted to the Regional Hospital two days before her death.

Una Superintendent of Police (SP) Sachin Hiremath said police have registered an FIR based on the complaint of Reena’s relatives.

The health department has also formed a separate committee to investigate the circumstances surrounding the deaths.

“We are awaiting the committee’s report,” Hiremath said.

Una Sub-Divisional Magistrate Abhishek Mittal, Additional Superintendent of Police Ajay Rana and other administrative officials reached the hospital as tensions mounted.

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Rajiv’s elder brother, Vinod Kumar, said the family had agreed to a post-mortem examination and travelled to Government Medical College and Hospital, Tanda, in Kangra district. He said that while the family was at Tanda, police called the doctor concerned and recorded her statement.

Chief Medical Officer of Una Dr Sanjeev Kumar Verma described the incident as regrettable and said the department had ordered an inquiry to establish the cause of the deaths. The medical records of Reena Devi had been taken into custody, he said.

“It is a regrettable incident. We have ordered a probe to ascertain the reasons behind the deaths. We stand with the family in this hour of grief. Any negligence will not be tolerated,” Verma said.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Saurabh Parashar
Saurabh Parashar

Saurabh Parashar is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, primarily responsible for the publication’s coverage of Himachal Pradesh. He is a seasoned journalist with over 17 years of experience in print media, specializing in crime, legal affairs, and investigative reporting. Professional Background Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Guru Jambheshwar University of Science & Technology (Hisar) and a Law degree from Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Shimla. This legal background significantly informs his reporting on complex judicial and administrative matters. Career Path: Before joining The Indian Express in 2017, he spent 12 years with The Times of India. Core Beats: His primary focus is the socio-political landscape of the hill state, with a specific emphasis on the environment, forest conservation, drug menace (specifically "Chitta"), affairs related to tribal and archaeology and the unique challenges of governance in high-altitude regions. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His recent reporting highlights the critical intersection of policy, law, and social safety in Himachal Pradesh: 1. "Himachal’s battle against Chitta: Why the border areas are most vulnerable" (Late 2025): An investigative look at the transit routes from Punjab and the impact on local youth. 2. "Shimla ropeway clears key hurdle as 820 trees face the axe :According to the Forest Survey of India’s 2021 assessment, 47.21 percent of Shimla’s 5,131 sq km geographical area is under forest cover (Nov 17, 2025). 3. "Himachal to handover 2.7427 ha of non-forest land for Shimla Ropeway: Given the land’s non-forest nature, RTDC and the state will not require permission from MoEFCC" (Nov 18, 2025) 4. "How the centuries-old Jodidara tradition is fading in Himachal’s Trans-Giri region: Jodidara: a form of fraternal polyandry—has long been part of Hatti tribal culture in the Trans-Giri region of Himachal Pradesh and adjoining Uttarakhand. It is believed to have evolved to prevent division of ancestral land and maintain unity among brothers in the harsh, mountainous terrain" (Aug 18, 2025) Legal & Agricultural Affairs "Kisan Sabha hails SC’s setting aside Himachal HC order to remove orchards from forest land" (Dec 18, 2025): Covering a major Supreme Court victory for farmers, where a High Court order to remove fruit-bearing apple orchards was overturned. "Himachal Cabinet nod to new tourism policy; focus on home-stays in tribal areas" (Dec 11, 2025): Detailing the legislative push to decentralize tourism and bring economic benefits to Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur. 3. Governance & Environment "Forest rights and development: Why Himachal is seeking more leeway from Centre" (Dec 19, 2025): Reporting on the legal hurdles faced by the state in infrastructure projects due to the Forest Conservation Act. "Cloudbursts and resilience: How Himachal’s remote villages are building back better" (Nov 2025): Following up on the long-term rehabilitation efforts after monsoon-related disasters. Crime especially cyber crimes, crypto currency etc: crypto currency: "Agents in uniform, motivational speeches, lavish parties: How a Himachal crypto con went unnoticed:A serial conman, a ‘Nelson Mandela Nobel Peace Award winner', and retired policemen got together to pull off a Rs 1,740-crore fraud" (Nov 10, 2023) Signature Beats Saurabh is recognized for his tenacious reporting on the state's drug epidemic. His deep familiarity with the topography and tribal culture of Himachal allows him to report from remote locations like Spiti, Pangi, Shillai, which are often overlooked by national media. His legal expertise makes him a primary choice for covering the Himachal Pradesh High Court on issues ranging from local body elections to environmental PILs. X (Twitter): @saurabh_prashar . ... Read More

 

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