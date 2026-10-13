Mother, unborn baby die at Himachal hospital; doctor suspended after complaint

“My life has been ruined. My six-year-old son, Saksham, keeps asking me, ‘When will Mummy come back? When will the baby come?’ I do not know how to answer him. For the past three months, we have told him that a new baby was coming to accompany him. How do I explain to him that neither his mother nor his little sibling will ever return?”

This is what Rajiv Kumar told The Indian Express on Monday, a day after the cremation of his wife. Reena Devi died along with their unborn child during treatment at Regional Hospital, Una, on October 9.

Rajiv, a resident of Uppar Arinala village in Una, works at a car dealership.

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For Saksham, however, the loss remains difficult to understand. His mother was not merely the person who cared for him every day but also the centre of his world. Rajiv recalled how closely the mother and son were attached, saying the boy could hardly bear to be away from her.

“Even when my wife was admitted to the hospital, my son would speak to her almost all the time over video calls using my elder brother’s phone. He could not spend a single moment without his mother,” Rajiv said.

Even the final rites of cremation could not make Saksham understand that his mother was gone, Rajiv said, struggling to describe the pain of watching his young son search for someone who will never come home.

Rajiv and Reena were married in 2017, and Saksham was born in 2020.

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“Saksham was also born at the Regional Hospital in Una. It never occurred to me that something like this could happen to my family,” Rajiv said.

The tragedy has also left a vulnerable and elderly woman without the person she depended on. According to family members, Rajiv’s mother is suffering from severe arthritis and was largely dependent on Reena for care and support.

The state’s health department has since suspended Dr Priyanka Sharma, against whom the family has levelled allegations of negligence.

Dr Priyanka Sharma was not available for comment.

A senior health department official said the suspension order was issued on Saturday. The doctor joined the police investigation at Sadar police station in Una on Sunday.

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Police said, “In her statement to police, Dr Priyanka Sharma claimed that the woman developed severe complications when she was being taken to the labor room.”

Rajiv had alleged that doctors had not informed the family of any serious complications concerning Reena or the baby. According to him, the family was told that a normal delivery was expected. He said on Friday morning, a senior doctor advised Reena to drink water and walk. When her condition appeared to change, the initial examination reportedly revealed that the baby had no heartbeat.

The family was then referred for an ultrasound examination. Rajiv alleged that Reena stopped speaking while they were there and that doctors subsequently informed them of her death.

Her family has alleged medical negligence, questioning how a case in which they said they had been assured of a normal delivery ended with the deaths of both the mother and the unborn baby.

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Reena was admitted to the Regional Hospital two days before her death.

Una Superintendent of Police (SP) Sachin Hiremath said police have registered an FIR based on the complaint of Reena’s relatives.

The health department has also formed a separate committee to investigate the circumstances surrounding the deaths.

“We are awaiting the committee’s report,” Hiremath said.

Una Sub-Divisional Magistrate Abhishek Mittal, Additional Superintendent of Police Ajay Rana and other administrative officials reached the hospital as tensions mounted.

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Rajiv’s elder brother, Vinod Kumar, said the family had agreed to a post-mortem examination and travelled to Government Medical College and Hospital, Tanda, in Kangra district. He said that while the family was at Tanda, police called the doctor concerned and recorded her statement.

Chief Medical Officer of Una Dr Sanjeev Kumar Verma described the incident as regrettable and said the department had ordered an inquiry to establish the cause of the deaths. The medical records of Reena Devi had been taken into custody, he said.

“It is a regrettable incident. We have ordered a probe to ascertain the reasons behind the deaths. We stand with the family in this hour of grief. Any negligence will not be tolerated,” Verma said.