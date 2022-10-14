scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 14, 2022

‘Una-Delhi Vande Bharat will greatly benefit people’

Khattar was speaking to reporters at Chandigarh railway station, from where he boarded the Vande Bharat Express train

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar ride the Delhi-Una Vande Bharat Express train (PTI)

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday said the new Vande Bharat Express train which has been started between Una and Delhi will greatly benefit the people of Himachal Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab.

Khattar was speaking to reporters at Chandigarh railway station, from where he boarded the Vande Bharat Express train that was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Himachal Pradesh’s Una earlier in the day. The people from this region, who travel to Delhi or other cities for work and other purposes, will be greatly benefitted from the new Vande Bharat Express train. It will definitely be a big gift for the passengers travelling between Una and Delhi, Khattar said.

First published on: 14-10-2022 at 08:21:24 am
Next Story

Netflix ad-supported plan to launch in November at $7 a month

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 14: Latest News
Advertisement