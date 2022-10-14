‘Una-Delhi Vande Bharat will greatly benefit people’

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday said the new Vande Bharat Express train which has been started between Una and Delhi will greatly benefit the people of Himachal Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab.

Khattar was speaking to reporters at Chandigarh railway station, from where he boarded the Vande Bharat Express train that was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Himachal Pradesh’s Una earlier in the day. The people from this region, who travel to Delhi or other cities for work and other purposes, will be greatly benefitted from the new Vande Bharat Express train. It will definitely be a big gift for the passengers travelling between Una and Delhi, Khattar said.