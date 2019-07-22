Toggle Menu
Chandigarh: Two policemen suspended for stalking

Chandigarh: Two policemen suspended for stalking

Sources in the police said the accused had been identified as Joginder Kumar and Ramesh Kumar. (Representational Image) 

Written by Pallavi Singhal 

In a shocking incident, two policemen of Sector 20 were suspended for attempting to stalk a woman resident of Sector 9. These ASI-level policemen tried to con the woman by accusing her of being involved in a road accident. When she stood her ground, they asked her for her number, saying that they wanted to check her phone’s location at the time of the accident.

She got suspicious of the policemen and complained to DCP Kamaldeep Goyal. The DCP looked into the matter, and found the policemen at fault.

Sources said the woman did not want to file an FIR and only wanted some departmental action to be taken against the men. She was contacted by one of these two policemen two years ago as well, and she blocked him. After this, the policeman was suspended.

Sources in the police said the accused had been identified as Joginder Kumar and Ramesh Kumar.

 

