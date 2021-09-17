Chandigarh: Two more arrested for robbing actress

Two more persons were arrested on Friday in connection to the robbery on a model-turned-actress in Sector 27 here last week. The arrestees were identified as Arjun alias Nepali and Arjun Shrestha. Police recovered Rs 40,000 from the possession of the accused. Two other members of the gang were arrested on September 10.

Cops said that Nepali was the mastermind of the crime. The model-turned-actress was robbed at knife point inside her rented premises in Sector 27 on September 7. SSP Kuldeep Singh Chahal said, “The two accused flew to Kasol in Himachal after robbing the actress. They spent a major portion of the robbed amount on purchasing contraband and stayed in a luxurious hut there.”

The victim was alone when the four men barged into the house of the actress and took her hostage. Since the beginning, cops had suspected employees of a furniture manufacturing unit to have carried out the crime. They had supplied furniture to the victim a few days before she was robbed.

The actress said that the robbers took away Rs 6 lakh cash and withdrew around Rs 20,000 through her ATM card. A case was registered at PS 26. Four teams were constituted under the supervision of SP Vinit Kumar, DSP Gurmukh Singh, SHO PS 26 Inspector Jasbir Singh and inspector Amanjot Singh of the operations cell.