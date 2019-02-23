Ludhiana: Two days after she was molested, Dalit woman ends life

Two days after she was molested by two men, a 23-year old Dalit woman from Ludhiana allegedly committed suicide Friday morning. Her body was found hanging from ceiling fan at her home, police said. No suicide note was found at the spot.

Her brother, on whose complaint an FIR has been registered, alleged that on February 20, two men, who are siblings, from the Jatt community had molested her after which she was mentally depressed. The family, however, did not file any police complaint for molestation after an agreement was reached through panchayat and both the accused had reportedly ‘apologized’.

The victim used to work as a domestic help. Her family also alleged that the woman was so depressed that she didn’t step out of their house for two days.

The accused were identified as Jagdeep Singh and Jagjit Singh, twins in their thirties. Police said that both lived in Italy for 6-7 years, and as per villagers, were deported from there. However, that case is still under probe.

Additional DCP Surendra Lamba said that girl’s body was found hanging at her home. He added that the accused allegedly molested her on February 20. Due to societal and family pressure, no police complaint was lodged. He added it is being probed if panchayat pressed the girl to enter into compromise.

Mother of the girl, meanwhile, said that they had not filed any police complaint for molestation as the accused had apologised publicly in front of panchayat.

Inspector Prem Singh, SHO Dehlon police station said that accused have been arrested. “Family of the girl has alleged that apart from molestation, the accused also passed caste related derogatory remarks. It is being probed why the accused were deported from Italy,” he said.