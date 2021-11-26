Two Chandigarh civic body officials get chargesheets for road on private land

Two Chandigarh civic body officers were slapped with chargesheets on Friday for allegedly constructing a road on a piece of private land using government machinery and funds. Legal proceedings against a retired junior engineer of the the corporation was also initiated for the same offence.

According to details, the chargesheeted officers were XEN, road division, Ajay Garg, and SDE Jagdeep, while the retired junior engineer was Amrik Singh. Chandigarh civic body commissioner, Anindita Mitra, took the action against the officers after conducting a thorough probe that lasted over two months.

An officer of the civic body said, “After conducting a detailed inquiry into the matter, a report has been submitted to the commissioner in which the rules to use ward development funds, including guidelines for selection and execution of schemes framed by the municipal corporation, has been found to be violated. The land selected for execution of works was found to be private, while the rules mandate that it should necessarily be corporation land.”

As per the report of Patwari Revenue, Kanungo and Patwari of MCC, the ownership of the land in question of village Faidan Nizampur, UT, Chandigarh has been found to be private as per revenue records and does not belong to the government or Chandigarh civic body. Taking this issue seriously, the commissioner ordered the issuing of chargesheets against two officers and imposed legal action against the retired engineer. Sources maintained that the responsible engineer had started the construction work of road on private land, where temporary houses were already built, to favor certain influential people. The issue came to light when a local resident raised objection that the area where on which the concrete road was being built did not come under the jurisdiction of the civic body.