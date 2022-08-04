scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 03, 2022

TVSN Prasad is now Haryana’s addl chief secy home, Anurag Rastogi finance secretary

The assignments are part of a transfer/posting order of 18 IAS officers issued on Wednesday.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
August 4, 2022 1:19:50 am
Additional Chief Secretary, Haryana Additional Chief Secretary, Haryana latest news, Chandigarh lätest news, Indian ExpressA 1990 batch IAS officer, Anurag Rastogi will be the new finance secretary of the state in the rank of Additional Chief Secretary. He will continue to look after the excise and taxation department. (file)

A 1988 batch IAS officer TVSN Prasad has been appointed Haryana’s new Additional Chief Secretary (home).

A 1990 batch IAS officer, Anurag Rastogi will be the new finance secretary of the state in the rank of Additional Chief Secretary. He will continue to look after the excise and taxation department. Another 1990 batch IAS officer Ankur Gupta will be looking after PW (B&R), architecture, and civil aviation departments. Arun Kumar Gupta, Principal Secretary, Haryana urban local bodies department, will also look after important departments like town & country planning and urban estates.

The assignments are part of a transfer/posting order of 18 IAS officers issued on Wednesday. Earlier, the Haryana government had sought a two-year extension in the service of three senior IAS officers—Rajeev Arora, Devender Singh and PK Das. However, when the government did not get any response from Centre till July 31, Rajeev Arora and Devender Singh retired after attaining superannuation. While on the same day, two other IAS officers – RS Verma and Amarjeet Mann – also retired, PK Das is scheduled to retire on August 31.

With the retirement of four IAS officers in a day, the reshuffling in the bureaucracy was needed to be undertaken. Rajeev Arora was looking after important portfolios like home and health. Now, TVSN Prasad will look after home, jails, criminal investigation and administration of justice and cooperation departments.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 3, 2022: Why you should read ‘Ninja Missile’ or ‘One Chin...Premium
UPSC Key-August 3, 2022: Why you should read ‘Ninja Missile’ or ‘One Chin...
The sidelined Thackerays now emerge out of the cold, get a warm Shinde we...Premium
The sidelined Thackerays now emerge out of the cold, get a warm Shinde we...
Explained: Why is a Chinese ‘spy ship’ heading for a Sri Lank...Premium
Explained: Why is a Chinese ‘spy ship’ heading for a Sri Lank...
Sajjid Chinoy: No free lunch when hit by global shock; defending Rupee ha...Premium
Sajjid Chinoy: No free lunch when hit by global shock; defending Rupee ha...

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 04-08-2022 at 01:19:50 am

Most Popular

1

Kangana Ranaut accuses Aamir Khan of masterminding negativity around Laal Singh Chaddha: 'A Hollywood remake would not have worked anyway'

2

Centre withdraws Data Protection Bill, to bring in new legislation

3

SC's PMLA ruling: 17 Oppn parties term order 'dangerous', seek review

4

Day after raids at Herald House, Young Indian office sealed by ED

5

Cannot evict people with bulldozer at doorstep without notice: Delhi HC

Featured Stories

Taiwan between giants
Taiwan between giants
Getting back on track after Covid: What the world can learn from India
Getting back on track after Covid: What the world can learn from India
An Expert Explains: Taiwan, China, and the US — the big picture in the In...
An Expert Explains: Taiwan, China, and the US — the big picture in the In...
India's trade deficit surges to over $31 bn – what is trade deficit, is i...
India's trade deficit surges to over $31 bn – what is trade deficit, is i...
After Partha expulsion, Abhishek imprint on Bengal Cabinet reshuffle
After Partha expulsion, Abhishek imprint on Bengal Cabinet reshuffle
Rahul watching, sparring Karnataka Congress leaders turn up for birthday ...
Rahul watching, sparring Karnataka Congress leaders turn up for birthday ...
Women's cricket: India vs Barbados
CWG 2022 LIVE

Women's cricket: India vs Barbados

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari fined for violating traffic rules during rally

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari fined for violating traffic rules during rally

CJI's office gets communication from Centre urging him to recommend successor

CJI's office gets communication from Centre urging him to recommend successor

Why you should read ‘Ninja Missile’ or ‘One China Policy’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Ninja Missile’ or ‘One China Policy’

Premium
OnePlus 10T review: Doing everything better than before

OnePlus 10T review: Doing everything better than before

A brown knight in a veshti, here’s how Chess Olympiad’s mascot ‘Thambi’ was created

A brown knight in a veshti, here’s how Chess Olympiad’s mascot ‘Thambi’ was created

Centre withdraws Data Protection Bill, to bring in new legislation

Centre withdraws Data Protection Bill, to bring in new legislation

Why a Chinese 'spy ship' is headed to Sri Lanka, what it means for India
Explained

Why a Chinese 'spy ship' is headed to Sri Lanka, what it means for India

Premium
‘A dream come true’: Mother-daughter duo fly plane together

‘A dream come true’: Mother-daughter duo fly plane together

Kangana says ‘mastermind’ Aamir ‘curated negativity’ around film
Laal Singh Chaddha

Kangana says ‘mastermind’ Aamir ‘curated negativity’ around film

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 03: Latest News
Advertisement