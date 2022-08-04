TVSN Prasad is now Haryana’s addl chief secy home, Anurag Rastogi finance secretary

August 4, 2022 1:19:50 am
A 1988 batch IAS officer TVSN Prasad has been appointed Haryana’s new Additional Chief Secretary (home).
A 1990 batch IAS officer, Anurag Rastogi will be the new finance secretary of the state in the rank of Additional Chief Secretary. He will continue to look after the excise and taxation department. Another 1990 batch IAS officer Ankur Gupta will be looking after PW (B&R), architecture, and civil aviation departments. Arun Kumar Gupta, Principal Secretary, Haryana urban local bodies department, will also look after important departments like town & country planning and urban estates.
The assignments are part of a transfer/posting order of 18 IAS officers issued on Wednesday. Earlier, the Haryana government had sought a two-year extension in the service of three senior IAS officers—Rajeev Arora, Devender Singh and PK Das. However, when the government did not get any response from Centre till July 31, Rajeev Arora and Devender Singh retired after attaining superannuation. While on the same day, two other IAS officers – RS Verma and Amarjeet Mann – also retired, PK Das is scheduled to retire on August 31.
With the retirement of four IAS officers in a day, the reshuffling in the bureaucracy was needed to be undertaken. Rajeev Arora was looking after important portfolios like home and health. Now, TVSN Prasad will look after home, jails, criminal investigation and administration of justice and cooperation departments.
Subscriber Only Stories
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Kangana Ranaut accuses Aamir Khan of masterminding negativity around Laal Singh Chaddha: 'A Hollywood remake would not have worked anyway'
Women's cricket: India vs Barbados
Why you should read ‘Ninja Missile’ or ‘One China Policy’Premium
Kangana says ‘mastermind’ Aamir ‘curated negativity’ around film
Latest News
Mann cuts down PPSC strength from 10 to 5
Cong’s Kuldeep Bishnoi resigns from Haryana Assembly, to join BJP today
Centre pulls up Punjab for not providing supplementary nutrition in mid-day meals
In Lok Sabha, MPs bat to promote sports, infrastructure to raise level
Horoscope Today, August 4, 2022: Gemini, Aries, Pisces and other signs — check astrological prediction
Valsad: PM to inaugurate multi-speciality hospital in tribal taluka today
Surat records first death due to swine flu of this year
HC admits Teesta’s bail plea, to hear matter on September 19
Around 9,000 panchayat talatis on indefinite strike
Mahendrabhai, who promoted book reading, passes away at 99
Bombay HC seeks state’s response on plea challenging Shinde govt move to stay MVA orders
Youth held with ball python in Surat