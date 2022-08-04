TVSN Prasad is now Haryana’s addl chief secy home, Anurag Rastogi finance secretary

A 1988 batch IAS officer TVSN Prasad has been appointed Haryana’s new Additional Chief Secretary (home).

A 1990 batch IAS officer, Anurag Rastogi will be the new finance secretary of the state in the rank of Additional Chief Secretary. He will continue to look after the excise and taxation department. Another 1990 batch IAS officer Ankur Gupta will be looking after PW (B&R), architecture, and civil aviation departments. Arun Kumar Gupta, Principal Secretary, Haryana urban local bodies department, will also look after important departments like town & country planning and urban estates.

The assignments are part of a transfer/posting order of 18 IAS officers issued on Wednesday. Earlier, the Haryana government had sought a two-year extension in the service of three senior IAS officers—Rajeev Arora, Devender Singh and PK Das. However, when the government did not get any response from Centre till July 31, Rajeev Arora and Devender Singh retired after attaining superannuation. While on the same day, two other IAS officers – RS Verma and Amarjeet Mann – also retired, PK Das is scheduled to retire on August 31.

With the retirement of four IAS officers in a day, the reshuffling in the bureaucracy was needed to be undertaken. Rajeev Arora was looking after important portfolios like home and health. Now, TVSN Prasad will look after home, jails, criminal investigation and administration of justice and cooperation departments.